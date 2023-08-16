FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CONTACT: Sean McKeon, manager

828-687-1414; sean.mckeon@ncagr.gov Mountain State Fair adds new attractions to its lineup FLETCHER –Racing and swimming pigs, splashing sea lions and a swirling and spinning new spectacular ride are a few of the new attractions planned for the 2023 N.C. Mountain State Fair Sept. 8-17 at the Western NC Ag Center. In addition, food lovers can sample and buy some of the tastiest North Carolina products at the debut of the Got to Be NC Pavilion in the Chevrolet Davis Event Center. “We look at the entertainment lineup every year and work to bring in new and exciting shows, rides and activities for fairgoers, to pair with our heritage crafters, livestock events, competition exhibits, musical stages and agricultural exhibits,” said Sean McKeon, Mountain State Fair manager. “It’s shaping up to be a great fair.” Each Chase’s Racing and Swimming Pigs show features four races where petite piggies zip around the track to take home the winner’s checkered flag, bragging rights and a cookie. Two of the races feature a water obstacle where the piglet’s make a big splash. Sea Lion Splash is a fun and educational show that demonstrates trained and natural behaviors of these enchanting marine mammals. On the midway, Sub Zero makes its scream-inducing debut, where it will join nearly 40 rides that range in intensity from kiddie level to thrill-seeker. Keep an eye out for a baby male dragon or a juvenile female dragon accompanied by a dragon master. MythiCreatures is an interactive strolling act that creates unique selfies for dragon lovers. Popular returning acts include chainsaw artist Joey Rowe, the Human Canon Ball - David “The Bullet” Smith, a clogging competition, mountain music, comedy hypnotist Brad Matchett and an agricultural magic show. During the week, the fair will host a series of Caring for our Community Days to raise awareness of local groups serving veterans, kids, seniors and those who are food insecure. Salute to Service will be Monday, Sept. 11; Caring for our Kids Day will be Tuesday, Sept. 23; We CAN Fight Hunger Day sponsored by Ingles is Wednesday, Sept. 13; and Caring for Seniors Day sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is Thursday, Sept. 14. More information on each of these days can be found online at www.mounatinstatefair.com . Make your plans to attend the 2023 Mountain State Fair, which runs Sept. 8-17 at the Western N.C. Ag Center in Fletcher. Discount tickets are now on sale at www.wncagcenter.org. -aea-1