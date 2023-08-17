City of Maize, KS Raises the Bar on Condition Data with Cartegraph Asset Management

With the move to Cartegraph, the City will get a greater level of detailed data and information on its infrastructure.

KANSAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Searching for a deeper look at condition data and information on its infrastructure, the City of Maize, KS was in need of a new system. It found the answer in OpenGov , the leader in asset management software for local government.Located just outside Wichita, the City of Maize has been rapidly growing, leading to an increased need to manage and track its assets more efficiently. In its quest for a software solution, the City prioritized a platform that could remove manual steps like converting CAD to GIS for asset additions, while also supporting a paperless environment. Cartegraph Asset Management stood out for its user-centric design and its ability to allow field workers to add assets and capture condition information easily and directly.The City looks forward to modernizing its asset management work with the adoption of Cartegraph Asset Management. The software is expected to empower field workers to conduct inspections in the field with mobile devices, thereby promoting real-time data accuracy. Moreover, the software's capability to drive work and preventative maintenance plans based on condition information promises to elevate the City's infrastructure management standards.The City of Maize, KS joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.