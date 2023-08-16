Town of Plainville, MA Reduces Paper Trail, Beefs Up Reporting Capabilities with Move to Cartegraph Asset Management
The Town of Plainville wanted to eliminate paper-driven processes and improve reporting. OpenGov offered the innovative solution they needed.MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate paper-based systems and meet current reporting requirements, the Town of Plainville, MA embarked on a mission to overhaul its asset management system. The Town turned to OpenGov, the leader in software purpose-built for local government, to make this transformation.
The Town of Plainville is known for its commitment to public service efficiency and innovation. As it sought to modernize, the Town wanted software that offered ease of use and mobility. When it discovered Cartegraph Asset Management, leadership in the Town was particularly drawn to its GIS integration, its detailed reporting, and its streamlined work order tracking.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, Plainville anticipates a wave of transformation in its asset management practices. The Town is set to benefit from a user-friendly interface and mobile access, enhancing real-time data entry and decision-making. Moreover, the software’s ability to provide detailed reporting aligns perfectly with the Town’s drive to improve transparency and compliance.
The Town of Plainville joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here