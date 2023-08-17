Morae’s E-Discovery Expert Charles Ochse Selected as 2023 Relativity Innovation Awards Finalist for Inclusion
Thriving DEI Program Making a Positive Impact in the Legal Community
Charles has touched the lives of so many people, both here at Morae and among our clients and partners across the eDiscovery community.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Morae Global Corporation (“Morae”), the global leader in digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry, today announced that Charles Ochse has been recognized as an Inclusion Award finalist in the 2023 Relativity Fest Innovation Awards. Relativity’s Innovation Awards program celebrates the change makers in tech who are making an impact by building custom solutions, empowering people and forging new paths to improve the legal industry and its communities.
— Laura Jungels
Ochse is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion. As a Senior Director within Morae’s global eDiscovery business, he leads discovery services for the EMEA market - overseeing the operational and strategic aspects while committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment. In his global leadership role for the LGBTQA+ ERG, Allyship, and Speaker Series programs, he regularly advocates for greater awareness and the creation of a safe and supportive work environment for not only LGBTQ individuals but for all people regardless of their backgrounds. Ochse aims to create an e-discovery space that encompasses a wide range of voices.
“Charles has touched the lives of so many people, both here at Morae and among our clients and partners across the eDiscovery community. Our team is simply thrilled for him to receive this well-deserved recognition from Relativity for all his hard work and unwavering dedication and advocacy to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Laura Jungels, Managing Director.
Ochse added, “It’s truly an honor for me stand alongside such a great group of deserving nominees as an award finalist for Inclusion in the 2023 Relativity Innovation Awards. It gladdens my heart to see so many people from so many backgrounds here at Morae and increasingly from around the legal community all working together with mutual respect and acceptance. That is what this is all about and I look forward to continuing to push for even more positive change.”
Now in its 10th year, the Relativity Fest Innovation Awards celebrate both individual contributions to the eDiscovery community as well as new and innovative solutions for the Relativity Community that help lawyers and litigation support experts solve complex or unique issues inside and outside of eDiscovery. Voting for the 2023 awards will be open through August 25th at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/INNOPPLVOTE23.
The winners will be announced at the 14th annual Relativity Fest, taking place from September 26-28, at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago. Relativity Fest is designed to educate and connect the e-discovery community. It’s the place for legal and tech professionals to talk shop, connect with peers, and learn from each other. For those who have not yet registered and are interested in attending the event in person or virtually, registration is available here.
To learn more about Morae and our solutions for eDiscovery and Document Review, visit us at moraeglobal.com.
About Morae Global Corporation
Morae Global Corporation is trusted around the world for the delivery of digital and business solutions for a constantly changing legal industry. Founded in 2015, Morae has earned wide respect for the expertise and experience of our legal consulting, technology, and operations professionals, many of whom have in-house legal, law firm, or other relevant industry experience. We strive to make a difference every day for our law firm and legal department clients by collaborating closely with them to develop strategy, implement meaningful change, and achieve the business objectives they care about most. This includes offering clients the right people and technology they need to efficiently meet their contracts, discovery, information, and resourcing goals.
Eric Feistel
Morae
+1 713-244-6094
press@moraeglobal.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn