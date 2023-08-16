Governor Abbott Appoints Wise To 472nd Judicial District Court

TEXAS, August 16 - August 16, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed George Jerrell Wise to the 472nd Judicial District Court in Brazos County, effective September 1, 2023, for a term set to expire on December 31, 2024, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

George Jerrell Wise of College Station is the Presiding Judge of the City of Bryan Municipal Court, a position he has held since 2021. Previously, he served as an attorney for Daniel Stark, P.C. and Grossman Law Offices and was a police officer for the City of Mesquite for over six years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Brazos County Bar Association and former member of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. Wise received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Marketing from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center.