Rule 11: Prekindergarten Program Report – Open Now – Due October 15

All public school districts and educational service units are required to complete a Rule 11 Prekindergarten Report.  Districts or ESUs operating prekindergarten programs are required to indicate on the Prekindergarten Report if they are in compliance or indicate areas of noncompliance.

The Prekindergarten report can be found on the NDE portal.

1. Open https://portal.education.ne.gov/site/DesktopDefault.aspx
2. Login with your username and password.
3. Go to the “Data collections” tab on the top left.
4. Click “Prekindergarten Report” to open

For those with access to the previous school years’ PreKindergarten Report, simply enter the collection directly from your portal account. Your previous access will still apply. If new access is needed, an activation code is required. This can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. The full collection name is “PreKindergarten Report”.

