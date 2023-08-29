EXP Welcomes Award-Winning Nonprofit Leader Mary Tran as Its New CEO in Continuation of Commitment to Student Success

EXP - the opportunity engine, a leading organization dedicated to preparing students for success in school, career and life, introduces Mary Tran as its new CEO, effective immediately. EXP is the opportunity engine. Our programs help schools deliver an innovative, career-based curriculum that makes classroom learning relevant and exciting. During the 2022-2023 school year, EXP programs are made available to nearly 8,200 high school stud

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- EXP — the opportunity engine — introduces Mary Tran as its new CEO, effective immediately. A passionate leader and a first-generation student from refugee parents, Tran brings a wealth of experience and unwavering zeal for student advancement to her CEO role. Tran’s impressive career in career technical education underscores her commitment to unlocking the latent potential of each student and ensuring their preparedness for the future. Her dedication to community upliftment earned her the Small Nonprofit Leader of the Year from the Santa Ana Chamber of Commerce in 2023.As the former executive director of High School Inc. Academies Foundation, Tran spearheaded transformative change by realigning the organization's strategic trajectory, cultivating crucial partnerships, and optimizing program efficiency. Under her guidance, the organization experienced remarkable growth, annually serving over 1,700 students with a 98% graduation rate.“I am deeply honored to take the helm at EXP as CEO. As we embark on the next chapter, my heart brims with anticipation and enthusiasm, deepening our connections in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Barstow, and Orange County. With ‘EXPerience, EXPloration, and EXPanding’ opportunities as our guiding principles, we are poised to unlock boundless potential in every student, fostering a future where equity and opportunity flourish,” Tran said.Tran’s journey as the daughter of refugees and a first-generation student propels her unyielding commitment to equitable education. Leveraging her life experiences, Tran is committed to paving the way for a fair and just educational landscape for future generations.“Mary brings with her an unparalleled passion, dedication and a proven record of spearheading profound evolution. She embraces innovative educational strategies and adapts adeptly to the dynamic needs of students,” said Telebah Woods, chair of the EXP board of directors. “Mary understands the importance of college and career readiness, and has extensive expertise in workforce development. She will use her knowledge to help ensure that EXP remains at the forefront of preparing students for triumph in an ever-evolving world.”EXP also appreciates outgoing CEO Amy Grat, whose exceptional 13-year leadership period steered the organization's expansion while unwaveringly upholding the commitment to student success.“As EXP has evolved, the dedication to student success has remained steadfast. I am elated that the board has chosen Mary as the next guardian of the EXP promise and the legacy of our founder Carol Rowen,” Grat said. “Mary's profound passion for students, astute grasp of career technical education, and vision for cultivating a lifelong, global EXP family resonate deeply with our founding ideals.”EXP partnered with Envision Consulting for an exhaustive six-month CEO search culminating in Tran’s appointment and will introduce her to its community partners and supporters this September through intimate group gatherings and a welcoming reception.About EXPEXP is a Southern California 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization that believes every student should have equal access to education, experiences and career opportunities to help them reach their full potential. By bringing industry and schools together to build tomorrow’s workforce and provide career opportunities to students from underserved communities in Southern California, EXP’s vision is to prepare students for a better life through its programs that help young people gain experience, unlock doors and build the confidence they need to succeed in school, career, and life. During the 2022-2023 school year, EXP programs were made available to nearly 8,200 high school students at 13 Southern California high schools across five school districts and selected OC Pathway schools. Learn more at expfuture.org

