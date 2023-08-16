SRMX's Tri Cascade Inc Hires Newegg Media to promote the marketing of its VOS 5G Dongle
Tri Cascade has hired Newegg Media to develop and produce a digital marketing package to support the marketing launch of VOS units shipped to Newegg for sale.
We are very pleased to have such a close working relationship with Newegg and with its talented Newegg Media division.”IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Saddle Ranch Media Inc. (OTC MKTS symbol “SRMX”), announced that, building on Tri Cascade’s marketplace seller agreement with Newegg Inc. for the distribution of Tri Cascade’s innovative VOS 5G Dongle, Tri Cascade Inc., a subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, has additionally hired Newegg Media to develop and produce a digital marketing package to support the marketing launch of the initial 1,930 VOS units shipped to Newegg for sale.
The digital package will include an influencer campaign consisting of influencer promotional videos, TikTok video shopping ads, product photos and strategic placement on Newegg’s livestream over four consecutive weeks. This marketing initiative is expected to generate customer awareness of the VOS 5G Dongle when launched by Newegg next month.
The VOS units will be sold on Newegg.com and shipped to customers via Shipped By Newegg, Newegg’s fulfillment service.
Bob McGeeney, Tri Cascade’s VP of Product Marketing commented: “Newegg is a powerhouse for the retail sale of almost every type of consumer technology product, and we are very pleased to have such a close working relationship with Newegg and with its talented Newegg Media division. They are very experienced in reaching the applicable targeted consumer audience with effective messaging and compelling advertising, The launch of our VOS 5G Dongle through Newegg is the first of what we believe will be a flow of new, exciting and innovative products from Tri Cascade’s stable of Smart devices targeted to bring a safer, more efficient and cost-effective world to consumers.”
The VOS 5G Dongle can connect to any laptop, iPad or USB-C connected device to give consumers an “On the Go” highly secure experience no one else can offer. Whether a consumer is in a car, at a remote location or in a park, VOS will provide super-fast 5G speeds, with built -in security.
VOS 5G Connect and Go dongle provides the following benefits:
• Speed: Lightning-quick 5G high-speed Internet. Download speeds up to 2.52 Gbps.
• Security: Lock-safe peer-to-peer connection. No unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks.
• Power: Long-and-strong, instant, device-powered connection. No need to charge.
• Portability: Lightweight, ultra-sleek design. Easily fits in a pocket or laptop bag.
VOS 5G allows users to immediately upgrade laptops, tablets, desktops, and any USB3.1-powered network device, accessing direct, exclusive, super-fast, highly secure, uninterrupted, 5G Internet without using a Wi-Fi connection. Competitively priced data plans are available when the user signs up to activate the accompanying T-Mobile SIM card. The VOS 5G Dongle is the best option for secure large file transfers, downloads, streaming, video conferencing, and much more.
Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, VOS 5G provides ultimate flexibility, mobility, and productivity to busy families, students, employees, and travelling business executives (at coffee shops, libraries, airports, presentation meetings, etc.), who demand the highest performance possible to ensure the ultimate Internet experience. VOS 5G Connect and Go is also backward compatible to 4G LTE if 5G connection is not available.
Tri Cascade offers a stress-free way to connect with cousins, collaborate with classmates, or conference with colleagues, anywhere, at any time, without utilizing shared, untrusted hotspot networks that put personal information, private material, or proprietary data at risk.
VOS 5G exemplifies its tagline: “Taking Internet Further,” with unparalleled rapidity and unquestionable reliability. It’s time to link to the world without lag time or lax privacy. At last, it’s time for VOS 5G. Discover more at www.tricascadeinc.com/vos-5g
