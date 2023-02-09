Tri Cascade Inc. Announces VOS "Connect and Go" 5G Dongle Has Received Complete FCC and PTCRB Certification
VOS 5G will allow both consumers and businesses to connect nationwide on a superfast, ultra-secure 5G network.
Tri Cascade Inc (OTCMKTS:SRMX)IRVINE, CA, US, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri Cascade Inc., a subsidiary of Saddle Ranch Media, Inc. (OTC Market trading symbol “SRMX”) announces its VOS 5G Connect and Go dongle certification.
The VOS 5G internet dongle, can connect to any laptop, iPad or USB-C connected device to give you an “On the Go”, highly secure experience no one else can offer. Whether you are in the car, at a remote location or in a park, VOS can give you the super-fast 5G speeds you demand to stay connected and productive.
Tri Cascade Inc. 5G module (SG500M2-X) called VOS 5G dongle, has passed all FCC and PTCRB required testing and has been certified for operation. “FCC and PTCRB certification are major steps forward. All devices are required to undergo rigorous testing and review to ensure our devices meet the highest quality and standards set by the wireless governing bodies. With 5G module certification plus the VOS 5G dongle FCC and PTCRB, We are able to work towards certification with AT&T and T-Mobile to enable our sales strategy to focus on retail, commercial, and partner sales channels, bringing VOS 5G to everyone to stay connected.” said Max Li, CEO of Tri Cascade Inc.
VOS 5G allows users to immediately upgrade laptops, tablets, desktops, and any USB3.1-powered network device, accessing direct, exclusive, super-fast, highly secure, uninterrupted, 5G Internet — without using a Wi-Fi connection. It is the best option for large file transfers, downloads, streaming, video conferencing, and much more.
Compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, VOS 5G provides ultimate flexibility, mobility, and productivity to busy families, students, employees, and travelling business executives (at coffee shops, libraries, airports, presentation meetings, etc.), who demand the highest performance possible to ensure the ultimate Internet experience. VOS 5G Connect and Go is also backward compatible to 4G LTE if 5G connection is not available.
Tri Cascade offers a stress-free way to connect with cousins, collaborate with classmates, or conference with colleagues, anywhere, at any time, without utilizing shared, untrusted hotspot networks that put personal information, private material, or proprietary data at risk.
The VOS 5G Connect and Go dongle provides the following benefits:
• Speed: Lightning-quick 5G high-speed Internet. Download speeds up to 2.52 Gbps.
• Security: Lock-safe peer-to-peer connection. No unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks.
• Power: Long-and-strong, instant, device-powered connection. No need to charge.
• Portability: Lightweight, ultra-sleek design. Easily fits in a pocket or laptop bag.
VOS 5G exemplifies its tagline: “Taking Internet Further,” with unparalleled rapidity and unquestionable reliability. It’s time to link to the world without lag time or lax privacy. At last, it’s time for VOS 5G. Discover more at www.tricascadeinc.com/vos-5g
About TRI CASCADE. INC.
Tri Cascade, Inc., an authorized Telecom IoT Service Provider based in Irvine, California with design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Tri Cascade provides leading-edge NB IoT to 5G solutions and innovation, through its various IoT devices and ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform - certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub - for business and infrastructure IoT operations. Tri Cascade's Management Team has extensive years of innovation experience in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, and Telecom IoT Connectivity, as well as Cloud Management integration services. Tri Cascade envisions a turnkey IoT business solution for our business partners since recently we added a complete supply chain of manufacturing operations, with product development capability, in Taiwan. Our focus is it provide the Smart way of managing our environment both indoor and outdoor through the transmission, integration, monitoring and reaction to/from data management. Tri Cascade creates innovative Smart IoT solutions! For additional information, please visit: www.tricascadeinc.com.
Alan Bailey
Tri Cascade, Inc.
+1 949-296-7501
alan.bailey@tricascadeinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
VOS 5G Anytime, Anywhere