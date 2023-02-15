TriCascade, Inc. Announces iPad Compatibility for VOS 5G, of Secure-Internet & Ultimate-Speed Solution Without Wi-Fi
Tri Cascade Inc (OTCMKTS:SRMX)IRVINE, CA, US, February 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saddle Ranch Media, Inc.’s (OTCMKTS: SRMX) subsidiary, Tri Cascade, Inc., just announced that its VOS 5G internet dongle is USB-C port compatible with the Apple iPad.
In today’s fast-paced, interconnected world, iPad users primarily want to utilize their devices in a connect-and-go manner that helps them take the speed and security of their connection anywhere at any time.
Responding to this need, innovators at Tri Cascade Inc, announce the expanded access potential for VOS 5G — the first Web-linking tool of its kind in the U.S, with no Wi-Fi or hotspot necessary.
VOS 5G can now connect to the new-generation iPad that features a USB type C port and without a need to install any additional drivers, software, or apps.
Today, those who use iPads (with USB-C ports), for professional or personal reasons, can enjoy the ultimate, mobile-tech solution with on-the-go convenience and off-the-charts capabilities like efficient large file transfers, downloads, streaming, video conferencing, and much more.
The VOS 5G Connect and Go dongle provides the following benefits:
- Speed: Lightning-quick 5G high-speed Internet. Download speeds up to 2.52 Gbps.
- Security: Lock-safe peer-to-peer connection. No unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks.
- Power: Long-and-strong, instant, device-powered connection. No need to charge.
- Portability: Lightweight, ultra-sleek design. Easily fits in a pocket or laptop bag.
When connected to an iPad, VOS 5G provides ultimate flexibility, mobility, and productivity to busy families, students, employees, and traveling business executives (at coffee shops, libraries, airports, presentation meetings, etc.), who demand the highest performance possible to ensure the ultimate Internet experience. VOS 5G Connect and Go is also backward-compatible to 4G LTE, if 5G connection is not available.
VOS 5G exemplifies its tagline: “Taking Internet Further,” with unparalleled rapidity and unquestionable reliability. It’s time to link to the world without lag time or lax privacy. At last, it’s time for VOS 5G. Discover more at: www.tricascadeinc.com/vos-5g
About TRI CASCADE, INC.
Tri Cascade, Inc. is an authorized Telecom IoT Service Provider based in Irvine, California, with design and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan. Tri Cascade provides leading-edge NB IoT to 5G solutions and innovation, through its various IoT devices and ONENET B2B IoT Onboarding Platform - certified by Microsoft IoT Sphere under Microsoft's Azure IoT Hub - for business and infrastructure IoT operations. Tri Cascade's Management Team has extensive years of innovation experience in Energy Efficiency Management, Home Automation, Wireless Networking, and Telecom IoT Connectivity, as well as Cloud Management integration services. Tri Cascade envisions a turnkey IoT business solution for our business partners since recently we added a complete supply chain of manufacturing operations, with product development capability, in Taiwan. Our focus is to provide smart ways of managing our environment, both indoor and outdoor, through the transmission, integration, monitoring and reaction to/from data management. Tri Cascade creates innovative Smart IoT solutions!
For questions and additional information, please visit: www.tricascadeinc.com or email us at: vos@tricascadeinc.com
Alan Bailey
Tri Cascade, Inc.
+1 949-296-7501
mernaz.m@tricascadeinc.com
VOS 5G iPad USB-C port compatibility