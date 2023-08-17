Capital Management Services Sponsors Erie County Medical Center Spring Gala

Capital Management Services demonstrates its commitment to the community by sponsoring the Erie County Medical Center Spring Gala

At Capital Management Services, we firmly believe in the power of community involvement and the impact it has on the well-being of society” — Larry Costa, President of Capital Management Services

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Community involvement and support play a vital role in fostering the growth and well-being of all our local communities. Capital Management Services, LP, a professional collection agency and call center providing reliable and compliant recovery and special project solutions for our respected client partners across the country, continues to demonstrate its commitment to the community by sponsoring the Erie County Medical Center Spring Gala as a Bronze Sponsor. This spring gala and Capital Management Service’s donation not only highlight the significance of supporting local events but also underscore the crucial role played by the Erie County Medical Center in the community.

"At Capital Management Services, we firmly believe in the power of community involvement and the impact it has on the well-being of society,” said Larry Costa, President of Capital Management Services. “The Erie County Medical Center plays a vital role in providing exceptional healthcare services to our community, and it is our privilege to contribute to their mission. The Spring Gala represents a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community, celebrate the achievements of the medical center, and raise vital funds to support their continued excellence. We are committed to fostering a healthier and stronger community, and sponsoring this event aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to corporate social responsibility."



The Erie County Medical Center

The Erie County Medical Center (ECMC) holds a prominent position in the healthcare landscape of the region. As a leading academic medical center, it provides exceptional care to a diverse patient population. ECMC offers a comprehensive range of medical services, including trauma care, specialized surgery, emergency medicine, behavioral health, and outpatient care. Moreover, ECMC is committed to promoting education and research, making it a hub of medical innovation and advancements.



The Significance of the Spring Gala

The Spring Gala represents an annual event that celebrates the accomplishments of the medical center and its staff. It serves as a fundraising initiative aimed at supporting the center's mission of providing outstanding healthcare services to the community. The Spring Gala brings together community members, businesses, and philanthropists in a festive atmosphere, encouraging them to contribute to the ECMC Foundation, which further strengthens the medical center's ability to provide exceptional care.

Capital Management Service's Focus on Community Involvement

Capital Management Services recognizes the vital role played by the community in its success and growth. By focusing on community involvement, the company aims to give back and contribute to the betterment of the areas it serves. Capital Management Services believes that supporting local initiatives, such as the Erie County Medical Center Spring Gala, not only strengthens community bonds but also provides an opportunity to improve the overall quality of life for residents. These sponsorships enable companies to establish meaningful connections, enhance brand visibility, and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.