Celebrating Inclusivity and Giving at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk 2023

Crown Asset Management Celebrates Inclusivity and Giving at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk 2023

Crown Asset Management is proud to have participated in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk 2023 and supported the cause.

DULUTH, GA, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Asset Management, a receivables acquisition and management firm in Duluth, GA, is proud to share their recent participation in the inspiring and heartwarming Best Buddies Friendship Walk 2023.

About the event

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is an annual event that takes place in various locations across the country. This year, on Saturday, April 22nd, the Atlanta, GA walk was held at the picturesque Blackburn Park in Brookhaven, Georgia. The event brings people together to celebrate friendships and promote inclusivity for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). As part of their corporate social responsibility, Crown Asset Management was honored to contribute to Best Buddies International's mission and participate in the event.

Event highlights

The Friendship Walk features several activities designed to engage participants and create a fun, inclusive environment for all. Some highlights of this year's event included:

- A 0.4-mile walk, accessible for all ages and abilities;

- A delicious pancake bar hosted by Snooze Eatery, ensuring everyone was well-fed and energized;

- A variety of yard games and inflatables for attendees to enjoy;

- Crafts and fun photo ops, adding a touch of creativity and color to the festivities;

- And live entertainment, including an enthusiastic DJ and energetic skits that kept spirits high throughout the day.

About Crown Asset Management

Founded in 2004, Crown Asset Management, LLC, is a professional receivables management firm that outsources purchased accounts to a nationwide, proprietary network of collection agencies and law firms. Utilizing a cutting-edge predictive analytical model during pre-purchase portfolio due diligence, our team focuses on achieving appropriate financial returns while ensuring the best possible experience for consumers. Crown Asset Management is an RMAI Certified Receivables Business headquartered in Duluth, GA.