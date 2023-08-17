Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,257 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,146 in the last 365 days.

National Credit Adjusters Named 2023 BPO Employer of Choice

National Credit Adjusters is proud to be named Jamaica's 2023 Employer of Choice in the business processing outsourcing (BPO) sector

This award is truly a tribute to the culture of an inclusive, engaging family atmosphere that has been the NCA way for so many years. ”
— Wayne Sinclair

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Credit Adjusters (NCA), a Kansas-based debt buyer with branches in Arizona and Jamaica, is proud to announce its selection as Jamaica's 2023 Employer of Choice in the business processing outsourcing (BPO) sector at this year's staging of Outsource2Jamaica: Conference & Expo, which was held at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in St. James, Jamaica May 10-11.

O2J Conference & Expo
The Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) and its partners were pleased to present the fourth staging of yet another extraordinary, energetic, and pioneering conference for Jamaica’s global services sector. Outsource2Jamaica’s Conference and Exposition is the largest event focused on Jamaica’s Global Services Sector (GSS). This year’s staging was themed “Ahead of the Curve.” Presented in-person and online post-event, the conference was developed around four key themes focusing on the priority areas to allow a unique blend of knowledge sharing, visibility and networking by local and overseas participants: Learn; Network; Evolve; Prepare.

Recognizing NCA culture
Present at the event as both an event Speaker and participant was Wayne Sinclair, Managing Director at NCA - Jamaica. The GSAJ Awards Luncheon was held on May 11, 2023, when NCA had the honor to receive the award. “This award is truly a tribute to the culture of an inclusive, engaging family atmosphere that has been the NCA way for so many years. The fact that so many ex-employees still voted for us despite having left the company long ago, shows how much we positively impact the lives of our team members even after they have moved on to other endeavors,” commented Wayne.

Adam Parks
Receivables Info
+1 561-408-0963
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

National Credit Adjusters Named 2023 BPO Employer of Choice

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more