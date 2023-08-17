National Credit Adjusters Named 2023 BPO Employer of Choice

National Credit Adjusters is proud to be named Jamaica's 2023 Employer of Choice in the business processing outsourcing (BPO) sector

This award is truly a tribute to the culture of an inclusive, engaging family atmosphere that has been the NCA way for so many years. ” — Wayne Sinclair

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Credit Adjusters (NCA), a Kansas-based debt buyer with branches in Arizona and Jamaica, is proud to announce its selection as Jamaica's 2023 Employer of Choice in the business processing outsourcing (BPO) sector at this year's staging of Outsource2Jamaica: Conference & Expo, which was held at the Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa in St. James, Jamaica May 10-11.

O2J Conference & Expo

The Global Services Association of Jamaica (GSAJ) and its partners were pleased to present the fourth staging of yet another extraordinary, energetic, and pioneering conference for Jamaica’s global services sector. Outsource2Jamaica’s Conference and Exposition is the largest event focused on Jamaica’s Global Services Sector (GSS). This year’s staging was themed “Ahead of the Curve.” Presented in-person and online post-event, the conference was developed around four key themes focusing on the priority areas to allow a unique blend of knowledge sharing, visibility and networking by local and overseas participants: Learn; Network; Evolve; Prepare.

Recognizing NCA culture

Present at the event as both an event Speaker and participant was Wayne Sinclair, Managing Director at NCA - Jamaica. The GSAJ Awards Luncheon was held on May 11, 2023, when NCA had the honor to receive the award. “This award is truly a tribute to the culture of an inclusive, engaging family atmosphere that has been the NCA way for so many years. The fact that so many ex-employees still voted for us despite having left the company long ago, shows how much we positively impact the lives of our team members even after they have moved on to other endeavors,” commented Wayne.

