Generation180’s new website offers resources for transitioning to clean energy and tapping Inflation Reduction Act funds
New website from national nonprofit Generation180 features inspiring stories, videos, and tools to engage and move individuals toward meaningful action
We are excited to launch our new website to help individuals take part in the widespread clean energy transition that is well underway. There are so many ways to take meaningful action."CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National clean energy nonprofit Generation180 has launched a new, improved website that aims to inspire and equip individuals with clean energy actions they can take, including how to electrify their homes and communities and join others working toward a better, healthier clean energy future — today.
— Kay Campbell, Generation180’s Communications Director
At a time when the majority of Americans (78%*) are concerned about climate change, many people don't know where to start when it comes to taking action. Generation180’s website features resources — inspiring stories, toolkits, reports, virtual events, a help desk, and more — through a visually-rich, user-friendly experience.
“We are excited to launch our new website to help individuals take part in the widespread clean energy transition that is well underway. There are so many ways to take meaningful action — from driving electric to helping put solar on your neighborhood school, to talking to your neighbors about clean energy. With positive storytelling and new resources, we’re giving individuals tools and inspiration to help us all tackle this together,” said Kay Campbell, Generation180’s Communications Director.
Highlights of the new website include:
- The Electrify Your Life campaign provides resources to empower individuals to electrify their vehicles, homes, and lives — and enjoy the benefits in the new clean energy law.
- The national Going Electric pledge offers the chance to win an all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning truck.
- The Electrify Our Schools program is leading a movement of K-12 schools making the switch to clean energy nationwide. The interactive help desk and searchable map depicts solar on schools nationwide and ranks all 50 states.
- Climate comedians enable us to cut through the noise and reach new audiences about the clean energy and climate conversation through stand-up, sketch videos, and other content.
The new website also features inspiring stories from the frontlines of climate action, a new resource library of original research and trends, and a media page with press releases and other media assets.
Visitors to the new site can stay informed with the latest Generation180 and clean energy news through our email list.
For more information on Generation180 and to view the site, please visit generation180.org.
* - Nature, 2022: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-022-32413-x
