Wednesday, August 16

Washington awards $150M contract to convert ferries to hybrid-electric power

Washington State Ferries announced Tuesday it has awarded a roughly $150 million contract to ship builder Vigor to convert up to three of the state’s largest vessels to hybrid-electric power. Moving the largest ferries to hybrid-electric power is one of several steps the ferry system is pursuing as it looks to wean itself off diesel and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The agency’s long term plans call for retrofitting more ferries to hybrid-electric, building new hybrid-powered vessels, adding charging stations at terminals and retiring diesel ferries. Thus far, there is $1.33 billion secured to build up to five hybrid electric Olympic Class vessels and convert up to four other boats to hybrid electric. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (WSDOT)

Ultra high-speed train connecting Vancouver B.C. to Portland would ‘transform the Pacific Northwest,’ Washington Democrats argue

A team of Washington Democrats is calling for the federal government to help fund a high-speed rail line that would travel up to 250 miles per hour and stretch from Canada to Oregon. In the letter, the Democrats argued the project would lead to better access to jobs, affordable housing, climate initiatives, shared resources, increased tourism and economic growth for the Pacific Northwest region. During the 2022 session, the Washington State Legislature allocated $4 million for additional analysis and framework for future high-speed rail and another $150 million legislators hope the federal government will match for the project. Officials sent a status report to Governor Jay Inslee and the Legislature on June 30. Continue reading at KING5.

Comment: State lawmakers acted on housing; now it’s our turn

Lack of homes, inflation and other economic challenges over the years have all led to a housing attainability crisis. So, while much work remains to address this crisis, I was heartened that the state Legislature this year took meaningful action to help local communities better coordinate and plan in the shared work for more housing choices. New laws adopted this year will help cities facilitate more housing, and streamline how local communities track and report on permits for housing construction. Taken as a whole, these bills demonstrate a collaborative, coordinated plan for confronting the affordability crisis across our state. With the Legislature on break until early 2024, the work must continue at the local level if we are going to be successful in addressing the housing crisis. It is not enough for Olympia to act; we must all act and work together on the changes ahead. Continue reading at Everett Herald.

