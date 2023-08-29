CloudWerx Awarded Prestigious Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year - North America 2023

CloudWerx has been named the 2023 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for North America in recognition of its contributions in delivering cloud solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CloudWerx , a leading cloud services provider, has been named the 2023 Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for North America in recognition of its outstanding contributions and exemplary performance in delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions to businesses. This esteemed award highlights CloudWerx's commitment to innovation, technical expertise, and customer success within the Google Cloud ecosystem.Google Cloud's Partner of the Year award celebrates partners who have demonstrated exceptional proficiency and dedication in harnessing the power of Google Cloud services to drive transformative outcomes for their clients. CloudWerx's comprehensive understanding of Google Cloud, coupled with their agility and ability to implement tailored solutions, has made them a trusted and innovative partner for businesses across various industries. They have skillfully leveraged Google Cloud's suite of advanced services, including Google Kubernetes Engine, Looker, Vertex AI, BigQuery, and Anthos, to build secure and highly available solutions for businesses of all sizes."We are thrilled and deeply honored to be recognized as Google Cloud's Sales Partner of the Year for North America," said Jason Geis , CEO of CloudWerx. "This prestigious award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the strong collaboration we have with Google Cloud. Our mission has always been to empower businesses with scalable, secure, and efficient cloud solutions, and this award reaffirms that we are on the right path.”From the outset, CloudWerx exclusively committed to Google Cloud’s platform, identifying it as best-in-class with the most advanced native features, security applications, and global network. As the Google Cloud Sales Partner of the Year for North America, CloudWerx is committed to furthering its partnership with Google Cloud and will continue to deliver innovative cloud solutions that help businesses thrive in the digital era.“Google Cloud’s partner awards recognize the significant impact and customer success that our partners have driven over the past year," said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. "We're delighted to recognize CloudWerx Partner as a 2023 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, and look forward to a continued strong partnership in support of our mutual customers."About CloudWerx:CloudWerx is an engineering-focused cloud consulting company that provides the most elite technology resources to solve the toughest challenges. Maintaining 100 percent customer retention and a commitment to 11/10 technical, account and customer service, the CloudWerx team has unique experience working in some of the most complex cloud environments at scale and can help your business accelerate with confidence. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner, CloudWerx is at the forefront of cloud innovation and transformation.