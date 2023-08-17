VeriFacts Recertified as a Woman-Owned Enterprise

VeriFacts is pleased to announce its recertification as a Women-Owned Business (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB)

We are immensely proud of our WBENC recertification. This reaffirms our commitment to diversity in business and enables us to provide increased opportunities and benefits to our clients and partners.” — Stephanie Clark, CEO of VeriFacts

STERLING, IL, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriFacts, LLC, a leading employment location and verification service provider in the receivables management industry, is pleased to announce its recertification as a Women-Owned Business (WBE) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). The recertification was conducted by the Women's Business Development Center - Midwest, on behalf of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

VeriFacts, with over 30 years of service, has become synonymous with offering guaranteed customer location and employment verification services to creditors nationwide. This recertification solidifies its status as a leading Women-Owned Business in the industry.

"We are immensely proud of our WBENC recertification," says Stephanie Clark, CEO of VeriFacts. "This reaffirms our commitment to diversity in business and enables us to provide increased opportunities and benefits to our clients and partners. We continue to strive for excellence in our industry as a Women-Owned Business, and this recertification emphasizes our dedication to that cause."

The WBENC certification process ensures a company is at least 51% owned, controlled, operated, and managed by a woman or women. A WOSB certification, on the other hand, allows businesses to participate in the WOSB Federal Contracting Program as authorized by the 2015 National Defense Authorization Act. With VeriFacts' recertification as both a WBE and WOSB, they are positioned to continue serving their clients with exceptional service while expanding their reach and impact.

As a Women-Owned Business, VeriFacts offers significant benefits to its clients, including potential federal tax accommodations and eligibility for certain development initiatives targeted at women-owned businesses. The company's recertification brings renewed opportunities for business partnerships, training workshops, technical guidance, and a continued focus on quality service.

For more information on VeriFacts and the guaranteed accurate location and employment verification services they offer, please visit www.vfacts.com.

About WBENC

The Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) began in 1997 to develop a nationwide standard for women-owned business certification and has grown to become the largest third-party certifier in the United States. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to women in business through certification as well as corporate and government advocacy. Its 14 regional partner organizations assist women-owned businesses throughout the country by offering certification administration, programs, and networking opportunities to support female entrepreneurs and business leaders in accessing valuable resources to address challenges and barriers women-owned businesses commonly face.

About VeriFacts

VeriFacts, LLC is the top employment location and verification service for the receivables management industry. Having been in business for over 30 years, they are committed to offering guaranteed customer location and employment verification services to creditors across the nation. The VeriFacts brand has become synonymous with high-quality service and a positive customer experience. Over the years, their services have expanded into residential location information, data verification, and unique data aggregation. VeriFacts is proud to be a Certified Women-Owned Business by the WBENC.

