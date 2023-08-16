BRUCE H. BELL: GROWING UP WITH A KENNEDY KILLER
Come along with Bruce H Bell as he reveals the amazing and upsetting reality of his father's behavior on a personal journey of self-discovery and contemplation.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What if the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was not carried out by Lee Harvey Oswald acting alone, as the Warren Commission concluded? What if the real killer was someone with powerful connections in the government and the Mafia, someone who believed that JFK was a threat to the United States? This is the explosive statement made by Bruce H Bell in his memoir, "My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A Memoir."
Through a unique perspective as a boy who was present at countless off-site assassination planning meetings, Bell reveals the inner workings of the conspiracy involving figures from the FBI, CIA, Mafia, and the Military Industrial Complex. With an introduction by renowned Kennedy assassination researcher Robert Groden, Bell's memoir offers a gripping and thought-provoking account of one of the most controversial events in American history.
In his review of the book, Groden says, "In my more than half a century of studying the issues of the assassination, I have heard many stories and have never been as impressed as I am with Bruce's. I do believe that this is a true and factual story concerning the assassination of President Kennedy, finally. In the fourteen publications that I have released since 1975, I have always dealt with the physical evidence in the case and never tried to deal with a story of the inner workings of the conspiracy".
Grab a copy of "My Father Killed President John F. Kennedy: A Memoir" on Amazon today!
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
8188090723 ext.
email us here