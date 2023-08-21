10ZiG is Serving up RepurpOS Software, Thin Client Demos, Shot Glasses, Playing Cards, E-Bikes & More | Aug 21-24

10ZiG is Excited to be Welcoming Old Friends and New to Celebrate our 20th Anniversary at Booth #505 at VMware’s Biggest Show in Las Vegas!

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Don’t waste it, repurpose it. Give computing hardware a second chance at life. With 20+ years of solely focused Thin & Zero Client Hardware and Software, 10ZiG’s rebuilt from the ground up RepurpOS™ Software, is repurposing and ‘greening up’ VDI ecosystems everywhere on premises or remote. The free repurposing software is helping organizations across the globe leverage newly repurposed existing hardware into their Thin Client computing environments with cost-savings, secure central management via 10ZiG Manager™, creating a controlled, sustainable computing for VDI, DaaS, or Cloud consumption.If at VMware Explore 2023 Las Vegas @ The Venetian this week, stop by Booth #505 for the following:- Watch 10ZiG RepurpOS™ Software transform an existing hardware device (PC, laptop, 3rd-party thin client) into a lightweight, locked-down, secure integrated virtual endpoint operating system.- Preview latest hardware, fresh out of production, covering all VMware Horizon user needs from task to power, and PCoIP users too.- Catch Theatre Session, “The Final Countdown! Key Blast Extreme and PCoIP Updates for Horizon Users” Tuesday the 22nd at 12:45PM Level 2, Hall C, The Expo Theater B.- Stick around and have a ‘cheers’ and celebrate 20+ Years with 10ZiG as a Thin & Zero Client specialty vendor with famous 10ZiG t-shirts, famed light-up pens, light-up shot glasses, playing card decks, and a chance to win an electronic bike.- Meet the man who started it all, 10ZiG’s Founder, as well as CTO, VP of Sales, Head of Tech Services, and more.For more on RepurpOS™ Repurposing Software and to experience a free demo, click > HERE 2023 is 10ZiG’s 20th Anniversary! Check out the latest at 10ZiG > Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware and software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a free Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.23309 N. 17th Drive #100Phoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

