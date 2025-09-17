10ZiG® Expands Growth in Germany/DACH Territory with GmbH and Thin & Zero Client Channel Program

10ZiG, a leading provider of Thin & Zero Client Hardware and Software Solutions, has strengthened its long-term presence and expanding market growth in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with official GmbH.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiG Technology, known for providing leading Thin & Zero Client Hardware and Software Solutions for VDI, DaaS, and Web App environment support for over 20 years, has bolstered its market stronghold in the DACH territory with official GmbH business registration in Germany. Serving customers worldwide and headquartered in the US, EMEA, and now Germany, the 10ZiG Single-Vendor Strategy Offering including modernized, secure, and flexible device endpoints, no-hassle repurposing software, and free centralized management in support of VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and Cloud based environments, is quickly gaining ground with a DACH territory sales-positioned management team and ground-breaking Germany company GmbH establishment.This next-level growth expansion further into Germany, Austria, and Switzerland for 10ZiG was an enterprising, strategic development based on market demands and a recognized unique need for full- service, top-quality, best-support based niche hardware and software offering for a territory lacking similar options. The warranted move to apply for GmbH registration status was simply the next logical, successful step for 10ZiG, given the upswing of recent DACH territory business activities, new channel partner additions, and an obvious opportunity to gain traction and stay the course for the long run in an underserviced region via exceptional products and services supportive of virtual desktop environments.Johannes Joester, 10ZiG Director of Sales, Germany, “We at 10ZiG are very excited to be able to gain this foothold in Germany, and with the GmbH… we are further exhibiting to our partners and end customers that we want to continue supporting them and have even closer ties. In early 2025, we launched the Fusion Partner Program for the German-speaking region to connect more closely with our partners and provide opportunities to educate and sell 10ZiG solutions for their respective verticals. A Fusion Partner status is the advanced level of our partner world including 10ZiG product training and specialist knowledge that in turn can be used and demonstrated to customers and potential customers.”About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com DACH Headquarters10ZiG Technology GmbHNymphenburger Straße 3b80335 MünchenP. 0160 92472602 | Email: info@10ZiG.de | Web: www.10ZiG.de

