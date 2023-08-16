Global Mentorship Initiative Welcomes LinkedIn as a Corporate Partner
Setting New Standards in Global Job Readiness Mentorship
Partnering with GMI not only enables us to extend our social impact reach, but also provides a unique opportunity for our employees to engage with students in a longer-term and meaningful way.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) is thrilled to announce LinkedIn as its newest corporate partner, marking a significant stride in our ongoing mission to provide exceptional mentorship opportunities worldwide. This partnership will be a key component of LinkedIn’s Social Impact work to connect its employees to volunteer opportunities as career mentors serving students and professionals overcoming barriers around the world. These LinkedIn employee mentors will assist students in identifying their transferable professional skills and building effective LinkedIn profiles – an integral part of any GMI mentorship.
— Seth Chanin, Senior Manager of Social Impact at LinkedIn
GMI Founder and CEO Jon Browning emphasized the importance of this partnership, saying, “We’re excited to partner with LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network. An effective LinkedIn profile is a fundamental part of our mentorship, acting as a launchpad for our students’ professional journeys by opening doors to opportunity through access to professional network. This collaboration brings incredible value to our mentees, allowing them to connect and learn directly from LinkedIn professionals.”
“At LinkedIn, we’re driven by the desire to empower our skilled and passionate workforce to create economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce,” said Seth Chanin, Senior Manager of Social Impact at LinkedIn, sharing his excitement about the partnership. "Partnering with GMI not only enables us to extend our social impact reach, but also provides a unique opportunity for our employees to engage with students in a structured, long-term, and meaningful way. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to GMI’s mission and fostering a new generation of professionals.”
GMI’s commitment to bridging the gap between education and employment sparked this partnership. It further enhances GMI’s ability to offer a transformative learning experience for mentees while providing a platform for LinkedIn employees to give back and share their expertise with the future workforce.
Global Mentorship Initiative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering students worldwide through dynamic, personalized mentorship experiences. GMI connects students with mentors from diverse fields, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in the global job market.
