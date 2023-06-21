Global Mentorship Initiative Launches Innovative AI-based Mentorship Program
Combining the power of artificial intelligence and personal guidance in GMI Mentorship 3.0
The introduction of AI into GMI’s mentorship platform is a game-changer, delivering a highly personalized and scalable mentorship experience and creating a seamless transition to professional success.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) is delighted to announce the evolution of its innovative mentorship strategy by introducing an artificial intelligence (AI) component into its industry leading GMI Mentorship 2.0 program. This development ushers in a new era of connected and scalable mentorship with the launch of GMI Mentorship 3.0.
— Jon Browning, CEO of Global Mentorship Initiative
Traditional mentorship focuses on connecting two people for an in-person, often open-ended relationship. Today, GMI has successfully bridged geographical divides through virtual mentorship, offering a structured program with continuous communication and specific goal setting.
GMI Mentorship 3.0 will combine the power of AI with GMI’s existing model, leveraging the collective expertise and local knowledge of its 7,500+ member community to provide specialized support and training to students. Using GMI’s curated content, participants will make queries using ChatGPT and a GMI-specific AI database to receive local and personalized responses sorted from the entire GMI mentor community.
In addition to guiding students through their career planning and professional growth, GMI’s AI-enhanced model will provide the advantage of connecting employers to graduating students for specific job opportunities around the world. The integration of AI into GMI’s existing framework will strengthen its capacity to offer a transformative learning experience for mentees while streamlining the transition from education to employment.
About Global Mentorship Initiative
Global Mentorship Initiative is a nonprofit organization committed to empowering students worldwide by providing them with effective, dynamic, and personal mentorship experiences. By connecting students with mentors from diverse fields and backgrounds, GMI helps young individuals navigate their professional journey and helps them develop the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly global job market.
For more information about Global Mentorship Initiative and our innovative GMI Mentorship 3.0 program, please visit https://globalmentorship.org/ or contact info@globalmentorship.org.
