Worley supports Global Mentorship Initiative to mentor underserved college students around the world
Connecting first-generation college students and refugees with job opportunities
We were honored that Avin nominated us for a Worley Foundation grant, and grateful to have been selected. We see this as an opportunity to amplify our impact, especially in Australia and New Zealand.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) has been awarded a Worley Foundation grant for its GMI mentorship program. GMI is a nonprofit that connects graduating college students from underserved communities to careers through a structured, short-term mentorship. Since launching in 2020, GMI has supported nearly 4,000 students in 92 countries, including eight refugee camps. And 76 percent of GMI program graduates land a job within six months of graduating.
— Ravenna Hennane, GMI Director of Strategic Partnerships
Worley Foundation will support GMI’s mission to sponsor students and provide mentors. GMI was nominated for this grant by Worley employee and GMI mentor, Avin Panchorie, Senior Maintenance and Reliability Engineer, New Zealand. “We are always looking for ways to give back to the next generation. GMI is a great program that aligns with Worley’s purpose. I am looking forward to working with the team to provide mentorship to university students here in New Zealand, and around the world.”
The GMI mentorship program follows a comprehensive, 14-week mentorship curriculum developed by a team of educators and business leaders and proctored via a network of over 2,000 seasoned professionals from across the globe who volunteer as GMI mentors. In addition to providing financial support, Worley Group employees in all of their locations will be able to register as volunteer mentors and take advantage of this easy, accessible, and fulfilling volunteer opportunity.
