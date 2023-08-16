Staff Reporting for 2023-2024 Now Open

The Staff Reporting 2023-2024 collection is now open.

State statute requires Public Districts and Nonpublic Systems submit a Fall Personnel Report by September 15. Special Purpose Schools, Educational Service Units and Interim Programs (Rule 18) should also report during this time frame as well.

Staff Reporting instructions are available here. Changes can be found in Appendix A: Change Summary.

A presentation was made at the August 9th Monthly Data Webinar and can be viewed here.

To add the Staff Reporting 2023-2024 collection to portal accounts, a new activation code is required every year and can be obtained from your portal District Administrator. The collection is located within the Student & Staff (NSSRS) tab of the portal.

When completing the Staff Reporting collection, please ensure all staff email addresses are correct for those required. The NDE uses email addresses from Staff Reporting for communications to our Districts and Schools.

Once data has been entered into the Staff Reporting collection, please visit the NSSRS Validation collection to view any associated errors and reports. Certified staff whose licenses expire 8/31/23 will be listed in error and should be reviewed.