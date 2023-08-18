Free 10ZiG RepurpOS™ Software Brings Sustainable VDI Computing to U.S. VMware Explore 2023

RepurpOS™, 10ZiG’s FREE Repurposing Software and Best-Kept Secret, is Out and Primed For “Greening Up” Sustainable Hardware at VMware’s Biggest U.S. Show in Vegas This August.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- To replace or repurpose... organizations with VDI environments all over the world grapple with this question at one point or another when it comes to their VDI computing hardware and ecosystem. With its 20+ years of solely-focused Thin & Zero Client Hardware, Management Software, and rebuilt from the ground up RepurpOS™ Software, perhaps 10ZiG‘s best-kept secret, 10ZiG meets organizations right in the middle of this debatable question with both hardware and software solutions, while supporting business goals, considering business expenses, and fighting against e-waste.10ZiG RepurpOS™ Software transforms an existing hardware device (PC, laptop, 3rd-party thin client) into a lightweight locked down, secure, and integrated virtual endpoint operating system with easy central management, cost savings, and peace of mind for a controlled, secure, sustainable computing environment. Easily implement onto an existing device and transform it to run a purpose-built lightweight OS designed for VDI, DaaS, and Cloud consumption. Then deploy, manage, and auto-update* all devices, regardless of OS, with the cloud-ready, no license limit, 10ZiG Manager™ - 10ZiG’s centralized management software. And 10ZiG RepurpOS™ is to be live in action on the show floor of VMware’s biggest trade show, August 21-24, in Las Vegas, booth #505.Repurpose with 10ZiG RepurpOS™. The secret is out- The key differentiator in 10ZiG’s repurposing software offering is that it is free- Devices can be managed over the internet, and this does not require additional access gateways or licenses.- Easily run the software live from any USB stick, install in minutes, and configure without hassle.- Licensing is required for firmware update* and is centralized in the 10ZiG Manager™ - not against a MAC address, and not against a 10ZiG hosted server.- Software has earned VMware-Ready Certification status.Replace or Repurpose with 10ZiG- Sole hardware & software provider, and tech support* manages all related calls via the same number.- Pro-sustainability, and pro-energy/C02 reduction by extending device life and reducing e-waste.- 10ZiG Manager Centralized Software is free and includes remote/cloud management.- Supports your entire software ecosystem – VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, HP, Frame, Amazon WorkSpaces, Parallels, LiquidWare, ControlUp, MS Teams, Zoom, Webex by Cisco, 90Meter, and more.*RepurpOS firmware updates and technical support require a software support subscription. For more information, please reach out to sales@10ZiG.com (US) or sales@10ZiG.eu (EMEA).For more on RepurpOS™ Repurposing Software and to experience a free demo, click > HERE 2023 is 10ZiG’s 20th Anniversary! Check out the latest at 10ZiG! > Power, Speed, and Performance of 10ZiG About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a world-market leader in Thin & Zero Client endpoint hardware and software for virtual desktop environments – VDI, Cloud, DaaS & SaaS support. We provide leading Intel- & AMD- based, Dual Core and Quad Core Thin & Zero Clients for VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, Amazon WorkSpaces, and more, in addition to a wide range of PCoIP Zero Clients on the market. free, no-obligation demo devices, US & EMEA based Tech Support, and the 10ZiG Manager™ - our free management software solution with Cloud capabilities and unlimited user licenses - gives us our cutting edge. To learn more or to arrange for a free Thin or Zero Client demonstration device, please contact 10ZiG below or at www.10ZiG.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.23309 N. 17th Drive #100Phoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

