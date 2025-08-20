10ZiG® Releases Major Firmware with UI & Boot Speed Improvements, Omnissa Rebranding, and AVD/Imprivata/MSTeams Features

10ZiG Breaks Ground with Latest Firmware Release Including Key Updates along with Partner/Alliance Platform enhancements and Secure Boot Support, Strengthening its ‘Secure, Flexible, and Managed’ Product Stance.

10ZiG Releases Major Firmware Update with Partner/Alliance Enhancements, Secure Boot Support, etc., Optimizing its ‘Secure, Flexible & Managed’ Product Stance

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 10ZiG Technology, known for providing swift software update turnarounds and new client version releases featuring enhancements, customization, security, etc., has done it again. Its most recent firmware update – 16.5.39 brings with it an all new refreshed UI (User Interface), improved boot speed, Omnissa Rebranding, AVD, Imprivata, and MS Teams advancements, Secure Boot support, and more. With a 20+ year focus on not only developing but informing customers of such updates in a timely manner - helping them to prevent missed deployment deadlines or getting stuck in old VDI environments - this major new release aligns with 10ZiG’s unique product excellence and its ongoing ability to listen to both market demands and customer needs.10ZiG 16.5.39 Firmware Feature Set Includes but not Limited to:• Refreshed UI (User Interface), including new desktop icons and styling element changes• Boot speed enhancements for improved OS loading time and usage• Omnissa (Formerly VMware) Rebranding with product name and model number changes from NOS-V to NOS-O• Imprivata additional support for Microsoft AVD, RDP and Entra ID, added alongside existing Citrix and Omnissa support• Microsoft Teams Progressive Web App (PWA) Support via Firmware Addon• Microsoft AVD SDKv3 support, including smart card SSO support• Microsoft UEFI Secure Boot for 3rd Parties signed bootloader• Multifunctional 10ZiG Secure Browser powered by CEF (Chromium Embedded Framework) used as an alternative browser to Chrome, Firefox, etc. to provide additional security and user experience settings• OpenVPN support allowing convenience, flexibility, and security for related customers requiring OpenVPN connectivity• Event Logger/Syslog Applet for output of real time client-based data, including auditing of Security related events, Performance & Network Metrics, as well as Client Setting changes to a centralized Syslog Server• RepurpOS repurposing software hardware support enrichmentsThe 10ZiG .39 Firmware Update spans across the entire 10ZiG family of Operating Systems including 10ZiG NOS™ (Zero), PeakOS™ (Linux), as well as 10ZiG RepurpOS™ Secure Linux OS, and should be deployed alongside 10ZiG Manager™ v5.4.2.0, all of which is available on www.10ZiG.com . 10ZiG’s simplified, secure, and intuitive, 10ZiG Manager™ provides centralized management via Cloud, LAN, or WAN, using a secure browser-based console for enabling automatic configuration, ongoing configuration, and OS package management, scheduling of tasks, shadowing, reporting, and more. Watch this space for imminent Manager release updates as well.Along with these timely firmware updates, 10ZiG continuously and closely follows the release roadmaps of additional leading VDI, DaaS, and Web Apps providers and platforms, and also delivers support for today’s key communication tools like Microsoft Team, Zoom, as well as DEX (Digital Employee Experience), Security Agents, and more.About 10ZiG Technology10ZiG Technology is a leading Thin & Zero Client hardware and software provider delivering a modernized and secure user experience for VDI, DaaS, or Web-based environments. With 20+ years in the Thin Client endpoint market, no-hassle repurposing software, and easy-to-use free management, 10ZiG is the perfect Single-Vendor Strategy. With local support included and a wide range of TAA Compliant options from traditional desktop form factor, Thin Client laptops, and All-In-Ones, along with an array of unique features including Fiber, Wireless support, quad screen, and more, 10ZiG is the secure, managed solution for today’s diverse IT requirements. Our ever-growing 10ZiG ecosystem of technology partners helps keep 10ZiG product cutting-edge and flexible by incorporating leading connection brokers like Omnissa, Microsoft, Citrix, and more. Find your solution at www.10zig.com Corporate Headquarters, US10ZiG Technology Inc.2043 West Lone Cactus DrivePhoenix, AZ 85027, USAP. +1 (866) 865-5250 | Email: info@10ZiG.com | Web: www.10ZiG.com EMEA Headquarters10ZiG Technology Ltd.7 Highcliffe RoadLeicester LE5 1TY, UKP. +44 (0) 116 2148650 | Email: info@10ZiG.eu | Web: www.10ZiG.com

