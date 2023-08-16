BM2 FREIGHT Ranks No. 2959 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

For the 4th Time, BM2 Freight Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 2959 in 2023.

BM2 Freight is proud to announce that we have been an Inc 5000 winner for 4 years in a row. This is a testament to the hard work of our people who do the little things right everyday” — Pete Katai, EVP of Business Development, BM2 Freight Services, Inc