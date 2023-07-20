BM2 Freight to Offer LTL Shipping Services

Man centered around text wearing a logo'd shirt that reads BM2 FREIGHT while putting his hand up to his chin

Brett Lurix poses after he is announced as BM2's LTL specialist.

With the addition of less-than-truckload shipping, BM2 Freight now has the capability to move smaller loads with the same great service we've always upheld.

“Our main focus will be to offer the same great BM2 service and care that our customers have grown to trust, no matter if it's one pallet, or 100,”
— Brett Lurix
COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Less-than-truckload, or LTL freight, is any shipment between 150 and 15,000 pounds. Typically, these shipments are palletized and shipped with trucks, but don’t take up the entirety of the whole truck bed.

The BM2 Advantage

We’re adding our very own dedicated Less-Than-Truckload Specialist to further benefit our customers!

“I am extremely excited to be an integral part in a new stage in the growth of BM2 Freight. We had made a name for ourselves as a freight company that will out service our competitors in the field - if you had enough freight to fill a whole truck,” says Brett Lurix, BM2 Freight’s LTL specialist. “That’s no longer the case, as we now offer LTL services.”

Beyond getting a dedicated specialist for sourcing our LTL carriers, there are more vantage points when it comes to shipping through our extensive network.
With every shipment, our customers receive:

• Automated daily tracking
• 24/7 team support
• National and Regional carriers
• Customer specific pricing
• Our vast industry knowledge

“Our main focus will be to offer the same great BM2 service and care that our customers have grown to trust, no matter if it's one pallet, or 100,” says Lurix.

According to Cloud Trucks, the size of the LTL market has grown from $76 billion in 2018, to over $80 billion in 2021 – and it’s not trending down.

The COVID pandemic and supply chain restraints added extra stress to the logistics industry overall, but it’s expected to level out and regain momentum in the second half of 2023.

Stay ahead of the increased demand for lighter loads and let us handle the logistics of your shipments, so you can keep your supply chain in check.
Contact us at LTL@bm2freight.com, 800-315-1119, or use our online quote request form to start shipping smarter.

BM2 Freight to Offer LTL Shipping Services

