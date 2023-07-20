BM2 Freight to Offer LTL Shipping Services

Brett Lurix poses after he is announced as BM2's LTL specialist.

With the addition of less-than-truckload shipping, BM2 Freight now has the capability to move smaller loads with the same great service we've always upheld.

“Our main focus will be to offer the same great BM2 service and care that our customers have grown to trust, no matter if it's one pallet, or 100,” — Brett Lurix