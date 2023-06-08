Food Logistics Names BM2 FREIGHT SERVICES as Recipient of 2023 Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award
This award recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.
It’s these 3PLs and cold storage providers that work to adopt and adapt to operate in a safer, more efficient manner.”COVINGTON, KY, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global cold food supply chain, named BM2 Freight Services as one of the winners of this year’s Top 3PL & Cold Storage Providers Award, which recognizes leading third-party logistics and cold storage providers in the cold food and beverage industry.
— Marina Mayer
“From driver shortages to natural disasters, the last 12 months have continued to challenge the 3PL space. But it’s the 3PLs and the cold storage providers that keep moving cold food product through the chain, despite the disruption,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “And, it’s these 3PLs and cold storage providers that work to adopt and adapt to operate in a safer, more efficient manner. That’s why it’s important we honor and celebrate the top 3PLs and cold storage providers, both nationally and internationally.”
Many of this year’s winners offer a variety of 3PL services, including air cargo, bulk/liquid bulk transportation, direct-store delivery, freight forwarding, refrigerated trucking, truckload brokerage and more. Many of the cold storage services offered range from blast freezing and cross docking to inventory management and warehousing/distribution management.
Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ May/June 2023 print issue.
About Food Logistics:
Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.
