First round about in Northwest Iowa opens Friday, Aug. 18

Posted on: August 16, 2023


SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Aug. 16, 2023 – Do you drive in Orange City? Get ready for the first roundabout in Northwest Iowa, set to open Friday, Aug. 18.
The project to construct the roundabout connecting Iowa 10 and Jay Avenue was a collaborative effort between the Iowa Department of Transportation and the city of Orange City. Working together for your safety, the Iowa DOT and the Orange City officials took into consideration the growth in the area that includes proposed commercial and industrial development, a new residential area, and the opening of a new school.

Check out interesting facts about roundabouts at https://iowadot.gov/traffic/roundabouts.

For general information about this project, contact Jessica Felix, District 3 Office, at 712-276-1451 or [email protected].

First round about in Northwest Iowa opens Friday, Aug. 18

