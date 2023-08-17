The Equity Leadership Institute Launches Four-Day Inclusive Leadership Certification Training to Reclaim the Workplace

Sacha Thompson, The Equity Equation Tim Tiryaki, The Maslow Research Center

We believe that creating a diverse and inclusive workplace is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes good business sense,” — Sacha Thompson, Equity Leadership Institute

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES , August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inclusive Culture Curator Sacha Thompson and Maslow Research Center founder Timothy Tiryaki are proud to announce the launch of The Equity Leadership Institute's certification program. The four-day Inclusive Leadership Certification training program educates middle management on creating an inclusive environment that fosters a spirit of belonging.

The intensive coaching duo is opening the vault of resources to properly equip middle managers to upscale their skillsets and core competencies to grow and sustain an inclusive workplace. In this era where 3 out of 4 minority employees do not feel included at work, Sacha and Tim are recreating a workplace ecosystem that reflects the needs of everyone. Their focus is on the day-to-day decision-makers who are the heart and soul of a company.

"Middle managers are the front lines. Relationships with these leaders are the reason why an employee will either leave or stay," says Sacha

The master-level training program is facilitated by these experienced DEI and Organizational Development veterans who will cover various topics, including emotional intelligence, psychological safety, and the role of coaching in leadership. The in-person event kicks off in the Washington DC area on October 11th - 14th. The bi-coastal event will hit the Golden State on Oct 25th -28th.

Thompson, CEO of the Equity Equation, brings her vast knowledge and 20+ years of experience in the DEI space. "We believe that creating a diverse and inclusive workplace is not only the right thing to do, but it also makes good business sense," says Sacha.

Tiryaki, the founder of the Maslow Research Center, has coached executives in the C-suite for decades, and his research shows that real systemic change happens at the management level. Tim adds, "The Maslow Research Center's study on the changing hierarchy of needs at work has revealed that inclusion and employee-centered policy development are now fundamental needs. In today's workplace, leaders who prioritize the well-being of their employees and foster a sense of belonging through inclusive leadership styles are highly sought after. For companies looking to attract and retain top talent, embracing inclusive leadership is the way forward."

The flagship event is focused on providing today's leaders with the tools and knowledge they need to create a more equitable and welcoming workplace for all. The four-day training program is open to all people leaders and is mandatory for all managers. The exclusive program is slated for multiple times throughout the year.

The Inclusive Leadership Certification includes:

● Coach training (coaching self, finding your North star)

● Understanding emotional intelligence

● Understanding the principles of psychological safety

● Foundations of Inclusion

For more information, log on to https://www.equityleadershipinstitute.com/