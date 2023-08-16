Global Fire-Resistant Cable Market Is Projected To Grow At A 3.8% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Fire-Resistant Cable Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Fire-Resistant Cable Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s fire-resistant cable market forecast, the fire-resistant cable market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.22 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 3.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the fire-resistant cable market industry is due to the increasing electricity generation. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fire-resistant cable market share. Major fire-resistant cable companies includeLS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans SA, Prysmian SpA, Tratos Limited, EL Sewedy Electric Company, Leoni AG.

Fire-Resistant Cable Market Segments

● By Insulation Material: Ethylene Propylene Rubber-Insulated (EPR), Low Smoke Zero Halogen (LSZH), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Cross Linked Poly Ethylene (XLPE), Other Types

● By Voltage: 15kV, 16-30 KV, >30KV

● By End-Use Industry: Automotive And Transportation, Building And Construction, Energy, Manufacturing, Other End-Use Industries

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Flame resistant cables are high-performance fireproof cables that operate well in extreme fire breakout scenarios. A fire-resistant cable is specially intended to transport electrical energy in severe conditions during a fire, ensuring power to emergency equipment such as signaling, smoke extractors, acoustic sirens, water pumps, and others.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fire-Resistant Cable Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fire-Resistant Cable Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

