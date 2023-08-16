Michelman's Molly Hladik to Present at Labelexpo Europe's Flexible Packaging Master Class

Molly Hladik

Molly Hladik, Ph.D. will lead a class on inks, coatings, curing, and laminating as an instructor at Labelexpo Europe's Flexible Packaging Masterclass.

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Molly Hladik, Ph.D., Global R&D Manager at Michelman, will lead a class on inks, coatings, curing, and laminating as an instructor at Labelexpo Europe's Flexible Packaging Masterclass. The class is scheduled for September 12 at 12:15 PM and will include considerations on inks and downstream performance, such as food contact, migration, and process conditions. Molly will also touch on the use of coatings as we move toward a more circular economy.

With a Ph.D. in Chemistry and extensive industry experience, Molly develops innovative primers for improved ink adhesion. Currently overseeing the development of water-based primers that enable HP Indigo ElectroInks to adhere to a wide range of substrates, Molly plays a crucial role in advancing digital printing capabilities.

Michelman will exhibit in stand 5D20, and will showcase its in-line and off-line primers, overprint varnishes, and strengtheners explicitly formulated for use in HP Indigo Digital Presses to produce a variety of labels, commercial printing, and flexible packaging applications. Michelman's solutions are water-based and enhance the sustainability of printed materials by allowing printing on a wide variety of substrates, including those created from recycled or renewably-sourced materials. This versatility helps press owners minimize substrate waste, expand into new markets, and ultimately grow their businesses.

Michelman will also feature its barrier and functional coatings for flexible packaging systems. These coatings help customers develop sustainable packaging that provides enhanced oxygen, moisture, and grease resistant barrier solutions on paper- and film-based substrates.

Visitors to Michelman’s stand will have an opportunity to discuss Michelman’s complete line of solutions for HP Indigo Digital Presses and learn about some exciting new innovations.

Labelexpo Europe 2023 takes place September 11-14, 2023, at the Brussels Exhibition Centre in Brussels, Belgium.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging, and fibers & composites markets. The company's surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers, and composites. Michelman is well known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, and digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.