Caraway Seeds Market Size Expected To Reach $2.17 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Caraway Seeds Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s caraway seeds market forecast, the caraway seeds market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.17 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global caraway seeds market industry is due to the expanding opportunities in the bread industry. Europe region is expected to hold the largest caraway seeds market share. Major caraway seeds companies include Nordic Caraway, SMJ Exports, Lionel Hitchen Limited, McCormick & Company Inc., Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd.

Caraway Seeds Market Segments

● By Form: Whole Seed, Powder

● By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

● By Application: Food, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Cosmetics, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Caraway seeds are dried fruits that come from biennial plants belonging to the Apiaceous or Umbelliferon family. They are known for their pungent and sweet flavor and are commonly used to flavor food and produce oil. These seeds are also high in antioxidants, minerals, dietary fibers, and vitamins.

