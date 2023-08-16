2023 Sturgis Rally Final Vehicle Count

For Immediate Release: Monday, Aug. 14, 2023

Contact: Steve Kamarainen, Region Traffic Engineer, 605-394-1622

STURGIS, S.D. – Final vehicle traffic counts from the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 83rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which ran from Aug. 4-13, 2023, have been tallied. The traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis for the 2023 Rally are as follows:

Friday, Aug. 4: 45,652 vehicles entered

Down 13.4% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 5: 38,126 vehicles entered

Down 37.3% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 6: 60,586 vehicles entered

Up 4.4% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 7: 50,487 vehicles entered

Down 16.9% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 8: 55,848 vehicles entered

Down 4.2% from the previous five-year average

Wednesday, Aug. 9: 56,444 vehicles entered

Up 1.4% from the previous five-year average

Thursday, Aug. 10: 52,195 vehicles entered

Up 3.7% from the previous five-year average

Friday, Aug. 11: 45,661 vehicles entered

Up 0.4% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 12: 33,278 vehicles entered

Down 4.5% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 13: 19,884 vehicles entered

Down 6.5% from the previous five-year average

2023 – 10 Day Total: 458,161 Vehicles

Down 8.1% from the previous five-year average

Previous Five-Year Average – 10 Day Total: 498,282 Vehicles

Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic the week of Aug. 21, 2023.

