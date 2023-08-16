St Albans // Agg Domestic
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004723
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 14, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Violating Conditions of Release.
ACCUSED: Christopher Gagne
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 14, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing domestic assault situation. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Gagne had committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in doing so, Gagne unlawfully restrained the victim, interfered with their access to emergency services, and violated existing conditions of release. Gagne was ultimately arrested and ordered held without bail at Northwest State Correctional. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 08/17/23 at 1300hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/23 1300hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993