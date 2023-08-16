St Albans // Agg Domestic

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004723

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 14, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference with Access to Emergency Services, Violating Conditions of Release.

ACCUSED: Christopher Gagne

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, Vermont

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 14, 2023, at approximately 0730 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing domestic assault situation. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Gagne had committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault in doing so, Gagne unlawfully restrained the victim, interfered with their access to emergency services, and violated existing conditions of release. Gagne was ultimately arrested and ordered held without bail at Northwest State Correctional. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 08/17/23 at 1300hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/17/23 1300hrs

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993