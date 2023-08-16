Barker Specialty Empowering Growth: Introducing New Roles and Celebrating Promotions
EINPresswire.com/ -- Barker Specialty, one of the leading distributors in the promotional products industry and recently named Greatest Companies to Work For by PPAI, is excited to announce two new roles and multiple promotions within the company. These changes are a direct reflection of the company’s ability to evolve and adapt over its 70+ years in business and further position Barker Specialty for continued growth.
Sara Pajor has joined Barker Specialty as their first Human Resources Manager. Bringing her expertise of over 10 years of professional HR experience, Sara will oversee the management of premium employee benefits, provide employee training on diverse topics, lead onboarding initiatives and aid in general employee engagement efforts.
Alex D. Bowen has been promoted to Director of Sales after being with the company for over a decade. His ability to maintain a position as a top salesperson within the company makes him a natural fit for this position. His track record for excellence, combined with his strong leadership skills and strategic sales tactics, will be a valuable asset to the further growth of Barker Specialty.
Amy Serrano has been promoted to the new position of Chief Revenue Officer. In the 7 years she’s been with the company, Amy has grown her own book of business, while taking on larger leadership roles including facilitating vendor relations, creating new proprietary business tools and leading the marketing department. Her ability to understand and assess a situation and develop a clear strategic path forward is the notable skill set Barker Specialty sought when creating this position.
Chelsea Fishman has been promoted to Director of Marketing. Since joining Barker Specialty in 2016 she has maintained a position as a top salesperson, while carrying a proven track record of planning and executing multiple marketing campaigns, supporting companywide events and most recently led in the rebranding of the company.
“These positions reflect our commitment to fostering talent from within, while also welcoming fresh perspectives. Our continued growth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team,” says Gerry Barker, president of Barker Specialty.
Each of these positions reflects Barker Specialty’s ability to recognize and nurture talent from within, while also capturing outside talent that continues to propel the company forward. If you are interested in joining the team at Barker Specialty, please send your resume to success@barkerspecialty.com.
About Barker Specialty
Barker Specialty has been the one-stop source for all promotional and marketing needs for over 70 years. We are an innovative promotional marketing agency, specializing in branded merchandise and e-commerce solutions for items such as promotional products, apparel and uniforms, gifts and awards, tradeshow displays, print media and signage. Call (800) 227-5377 or visit barkerspecialty.com for more information.
