Sink or Swim: Unstoppable Impact of AI on Marketers' Futures
Content Marketing Institute releases 2nd Annual Career & Salary Research
With generative AI taking over many aspects of content and marketing jobs, the profession is at a difficult inflection point.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Confusion, anxiety, fear, and efficiency. AI brings up all those feelings (and more) for marketers as the technology sends rip currents throughout the marketing industry. That’s just some of the insight the Content Marketing Institute shares in the newly published Content Marketing Career & Salary 2024 Outlook, which takes a look at how AI will impact marketers’ careers and how they plan to fight back.
The Content Marketing Institute surveyed more than 1,000 content marketers across the globe about how much they make, how engaged they feel at work, and the impact of new technologies on their career development. In short, advances in generative AI are already changing day-to-day work for marketers and will likely affect everything from pay to specialization and even career longevity.
Here are some key highlights:
-Marketers worry generative AI will devalue their skills: 62% say writers and editors will earn less respect; 46% say they fear lower compensation; and 45% predict fewer jobs.
-To stay relevant, content marketers are focusing on areas that AI can’t duplicate: 47% say learning how to work with new technologies is the No. 1 skill of interest.
-Many marketers are using AI for benefit or experimentation: 47% use generative AI platforms to brainstorm new topics and 46% use them to research things like headlines and keywords.
-Interest in sharpening writing skills is sinking fast: 40% said last year they were interested in honing their writing and editing skills. This year that figure dropped by nearly half to 22%.
“With generative AI taking over many aspects of content and marketing jobs, the profession is at a difficult inflection point,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “We wanted to grasp the extent to which AI is disrupting careers and encourage organizations to think more strategically about how to make the most of not just their tech tools, but their talent, to thrive in this new environment.”
There are many more insights in the second annual career and salary survey including how much content marketers make, what drives engagement and happiness for marketers, and advice for both individual marketers and organizations on navigating new AI technology.
Read more about the survey at ContentMarketingInstitute.com
