Podcasting Pioneer Guy Raz to Headline Content Marketing World 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Content Marketing Institute (CMI) announces Guy Raz, the creator of some of the world’s most iconic podcasts, will headline the keynote stage at Content Marketing World 2025. CMWorld, the largest gathering of content marketers in the world, returns to San Diego, September 15-17.When it comes to breaking through in the digital age, few voices have shaped the landscape quite like Guy Raz. You might know him as the voice behind How I Built This, where he's helped us understand how innovators and entrepreneurs overcome challenges to build something extraordinary. Or maybe you've listened to The Great Creators, where he dives into the minds of performers and visionaries to understand what fuels their creativity and resilience.As one of the most influential voices in modern media, Raz has conducted over 20,000 interviews across a 25-year broadcasting career, earning him Forbes' recognition as "the greatest interviewer of his generation." His podcasts reach an astounding 19 million listeners monthly, and The New York Times has dubbed him "one of the most popular podcasters in history." He’s also an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and New York Times Bestselling author.“We are so excited for Guy Raz to bring his trademark storytelling lens to the Content Marketing World keynote stage,” shares Stephanie Stahl, managing director, Content Marketing Institute. “As a storytelling pioneer, he's mastered the art of transforming complex stories into compelling narratives that captivate audiences worldwide. He’ll challenge our attendees to think differently about content, storytelling, and what it really takes to capture attention, earn trust, and break through in a crowded market.”Raz will take the stage on Wednesday, September 17, at Content Marketing World 2025 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California. Now in its 15th year, CMWorld is the one event where attendees can learn from the best and brightest in content and marketing, through over 100 sessions, workshops, and masterclasses presented by the leading brand marketers and experts from around the world.There’s still time to register for Content Marketing World 2025. Visit ContentMarketingWorld.com and get your ticket today.About Content Marketing InstituteContent Marketing Institute (CMI) exists to do one thing: advance the practice of content marketing through online education and in-person and digital events. We create and curate content experiences that teach marketers and creators from enterprise brands, small businesses, and agencies how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. Global brands turn to CMI for strategic consultation, training, and research. Organizations from around the world send teams to Content Marketing World, the largest content marketing-focused event, and CMI virtual events. Our community of 215,000+ content marketers shares camaraderie and conversation. CMI is organized by Informa. To learn more, visit https://contentmarketinginstitute.com/

