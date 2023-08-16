NetCom Learning Wins 2023 Top 20 Learning Services Company Award from Training Industry

NetCom Learning Wins 2023 Top Learning Services Company Award

Training Industry, a trusted source of information in the learning business, has ranked NetCom Learning among the Top 20 businesses in the Learning Services.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCom Learning, a global leader in IT and Business training, has won the Top 20 Learning Companies award from Training Industry for its outstanding capabilities, experience, and expertise in the delivery of training services. NetCom Learning has been ranked among the Top 20 after thoroughly analyzing companies that offer end-to-end or focused learning solutions to client organizations.

The Training Industry has listed the Top Learning Services Companies using the following criteria.

1. Breadth and quality of learning services offered.

2. Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the learning services market.

3. Client representation.

4. Business performance and growth.

NetCom Learning, the 2023 Microsoft US Learning Partner of the Year, an advanced training partner of AWS and Platinum Partner of CompTIA, offers learning solutions to meet the upskilling needs of organizations from various industry sectors. The company has trained over one million learners and 36,000+ organizations to date. It offers 4000+ courses in Microsoft, AWS, Cisco, CompTIA, EC-Council, Autodesk, and other vendors. The courses are spread across nine practice areas which include cloud, AI and data, cybersecurity, IT networking, business leadership and more.

“NetCom Learning takes great pride in staying true to its values of lifelong learning and is dedicated to helping people from all walks of life reach their learning goals. We focus on enabling our clients to meet their organizational learning goals through skill development, process refinement, and digital transformation initiatives,” said Russell Sarder, CEO of NetCom Learning. “We are honored to be recognized amongst the top organizations paving the way in this constantly evolving IT training environment. It has become even more imperative today than ever to strategically invest in your workforce to drive success in the years to come.”

About Training Industry

Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on learning business. The company focuses on the needs of the learning professional, and it offers information, insights, and resources that can help effectively manage the business of learning. The resources provided by Training Industry can guide learning professionals who want to understand the best practices and approaches for developing training initiatives within organizations.

About NetCom Learning

NetCom Learning helps build innovative learning organizations by structuring a smarter workforce, supporting changes, and driving growth. With more than 24 years of experience, NetCom Learning has been empowering innovative learning organizations to adapt and drive growth in this fast-paced world by closing critical skills gaps and ensuring smooth deployment, implementation, and consumption through authorized training delivered by Certified Trainers on vendors such as Microsoft, AWS, EC-Council, CompTIA, and more.