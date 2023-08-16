BWISE Solutions and Cloudiax Announce Partnership to Increase Server Efficiency and Enhance Customer Experience
BWISE Solutions Aims to Enhance Efficiency and Customer Experience by Partnering with CloudiaxLONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BWISE Solutions, an up-and-coming logistics and ERP software provider, and Cloudiax, a renowned cloud platform specializing in hosting WMS and ERP software, are excited to announce a strategic partnership that aims to provide a better client experience and deliver unmatched value to BWISE’s current and future customers. The partnership, effective August 7, 2023, will combine the strengths and expertise of both companies to create an uninterrupted service and improve the overall customer experience.
By joining forces, BWISE Solutions and Cloudiax intend to explore new opportunities for growth, leverage cutting-edge technologies, and pool their resources to address the evolving demands of the ERP and WMS market. This collaboration will enable BWISE Solutions to stay at the forefront of innovation and provide an improved user experience by using Cloudiax's cutting-edge servers.
Objectives of the partnership
1. Improve Service Uptime
As BWISE’s client base grows, this partnership aims to increase server uptime to 99.9%. BWISE’s offerings are all business critical, delivering a near 100% server uptime will improve customer satisfaction and decrease the maintenance cost for BWISE’s customers.
2. Increase Service Efficiency
BWISE aims to leverage Cloudiax’s more than 20 years of experience in delivering cutting-edge specialized hosting to increase service efficiency.
3. Growth
With Cloudiax’s various server locations around the world and its reputation of providing fast and professional server instance deployments, BWISE will be ready to accommodate future increase in customer count and the challenges that comes with it.
4. Going Green
Cloudiax data center in Germany produces all its own electricity with 100 % CO2-neutral energy. This satisfies BWISE’s commitment to providing a service that is both beneficial to its clients and to the planet.
About BWISE
BWISE is a versatile business management system that can be implemented across all facets of warehouse and front office operations, facilitating optimal business performance through the efficient management of tasks, operations, budgets, and productivity tracking. BWISE provides an intuitive and easy-to-use solution that requires relatively minimal setup and little IT overhead approach to allow businesses to monitor and measure performance, identify problems and opportunities, streamline operations, and improve agility in real time. This allows organizations to make informed -decisions quickly and efficiently. BWISE also offers comprehensive reporting and analytics capabilities, allowing the identification of areas of improvement and developing strategies for long-term success.
About Cloudiax
Cloudiax offers customers the Cloud Platform made in Germany, which continuously improves the business. It enables partners and customers to deploy SAP Business One on SQL and HANA, POS solutions (point-of-sale), DMS (document management system), WMS (workflow management system), etc. in the Cloud without huge investments in IT infrastructure, hardware and specialized staff.
