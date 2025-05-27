Royal 4 and Progress Celebrate 40-Year Partnership of Market Expansion and Customer Success

Royal 4 Systems, a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today marked 40 years of a strategic partnership with Progress

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal 4 Systems , a leading provider of supply chain management solutions, today marked 40 years of a strategic partnership with Progress , the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software. Together, the two companies have empowered hundreds of organizations worldwide – across industries such as automative, government, non-profit, food and beverages and others – to transform their supply chain and warehouse management to meet evolving customer demands and drive operational efficiency."After four decades, our collaboration with Royal 4 Systems represents more than just technology integration,” said Phil Dunlop, VP of Channels & Alliances, Progress. “It demonstrates how combining Progress' technology with Royal 4's expertise creates solutions that help our joint customers bring their businesses to the next level. Together, we're set to bring a forward-thinking mindset and technology that meets the market's changing demands and drives tangible results for our joint customers.”Powered by the ProgressOpenEdgeapplication development platform, Royal 4 Systems’ software suite, including WISE Warehouse Management , ERP and Yard Management solutions, provides organizations with visibility and control over inventory, order fulfillment and distribution processes. Using advanced automation, intelligent analytics and real-time data, it supports smarter decision-making and improved operational performance while reducing costs and minimizing errors. Through the partnership with Progress, Royal 4 Systems delivers integrated, efficient solutions backed by expert support, fostering strong, long-term customer relationships through exceptional service and value. Royal 4 Systems now serves hundreds of locations and thousands of users worldwide."Partnering with Progress, a company with an outstanding track record of success, has aligned perfectly with our growth strategy," said Jess Noguera, CEO at Royal 4 Systems. "The partnership has allowed us to broaden our reach and serve an even wider audience, delivering exceptional support and guidance for our customers throughout every stage of adoption of our technology."About Royal 4 SystemsRoyal 4 Systems has been a trusted leader in the supply chain software industry for over 40 years, specializing in Warehouse Management (WMS), Yard Management (YMS), ERP solutions (including Financials, Distribution, and Manufacturing), with innovations like sequencing, engineered labor standards, slotting, and compliance for specific industries (including an internally developed Universal interface adapter) to link with other mainstream ERP systems like SAP and Oracle. Royal 4 has built a reputation for developing software that optimizes inventory control, order fulfillment, and warehouse operations. Their flagship product, WISE WMS, reflects their commitment to providing flexible and robust WMS solutions. Royal 4 Systems is an Employee-Owned Corporation, ensuring that all service personnel are Royal 4 employees, further reinforcing their commitment to customer satisfaction.

