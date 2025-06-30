Royal 4 Systems Announces a new Division - BWISEcannabis

ERP software powered by SAP and designed for Enterprise and Multi State Operators that play a vital role in shaping how cannabis businesses operate.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWISE a division of Royal 4 Systems is pleased to announce BWISEcannabis™, ERP software powered by SAP and designed specifically for Enterprise and Multi State Operators (MSO’s) that play a vital role in shaping how cannabis businesses operate across multiple states. With complex, ever-changing regulations varying from one legal market to another, cannabis businesses need a unified ERP solution. BWISEcannabis™, built on the SAP Business One platform, is designed to meet the unique needs of MSOs with key features including:• Keeping track of Inventory across different levels in different states• Integration with METRC, BioTrack and Leaflink• Centralized reporting and KPI management of operations by state by license type• Seamless consolidation management of cultivation, distribution, manufacturing and sales• Enable custom integration and configuration (EG: Accounting, eCommerce, Loyalty Programs)BWISEcannabis™ comes standard with core functionality that cannabis businesses require to operate from Best Practices Financials & Accounting to MRP/Forecasting, Order Processing, CRM & Customer Service.Jess Noguera, President of Royal 4 Systems stated, “The BWISE division at Royal 4, providing SAP Business One coupled with the Royal 4 WISE WMS , is a popular choice for cannabis companies seeking a fully integrated ERP and warehouse management system to support their operations. Our customers have achieved up to 99% inventory accuracy and a 25% increase in warehouse efficiency, enabling growth without the need to hire additional staff. This results in a significant bottom-line impact year over year.”About Royal 4 SystemsSince 1984 Royal 4 Systems has been serving hundreds of clients across 6 continents addressing their supply chain requirements. Royal 4 Systems named Notable Vendor for the past 3 years in the Gartner Midmarket Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Royal 4 is highly configurable, scalable and a real-time application that is platform and hardware independent. Recognizing the efficiency of modernization of your cannabis operation is the difference between low-profit margins and higher sales, in addition to prioritizing your immediate needs, minimizing cost.About BWISEBWISE is a business management software suite that combines SAP Business One with the WISE WMS warehouse management system. This comprehensive solution enables cannabis MSOs to manage complex financials, sales, inventory, and warehouse operations with greater efficiency and profitability. BWISEcannabis™ is the perfect pairing of the world’s #1 ranked ERP solution, SAP Business One, with the leading WMS platform, WISE WMS.

Legal Disclaimer:

