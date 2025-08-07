Royal 4 Delivers Enhanced Cold Chain Visibility with Environmental Monitoring

Royal 4 Systems, a leading producer of supply chain software since 1984, today announced the integration of Zebra Technologies’ environmental monitoring portfolio, including the ZS300 electronic temperature datalogger, into their latest release of the clo

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal 4 Systems , a leading producer of supply chain software since 1984, today announced the integration of Zebra Technologies ’ environmental monitoring portfolio, including the ZS300 electronic temperature datalogger, into their latest release of the cloud-based WISEone Warehouse Management System (version 11.0). Royal 4 Systems is a Registered Reseller in the award-winning ZebraPartnerConnect program. Zebra is a global leader in digitizing and automating frontline workflows.Royal 4 Systems’ enhanced offering features Zebra’s RFID and barcode labels for easy tracking from production to the final destination. Wireless BLE electronic temperature sensors provide real-time monitoring of temperature-sensitive products through vehicles, coolers, containers, and facilities.Zebra ZS300 Electronic Sensor and ZB200 Bridge: The ZS300 sensor collects and stores temperature data between -40°F and +185°F (-40°C and +85°C) and wirelessly shares it with the ZB200 Bridge and mobile devices. Connectivity include cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, ensuring seamless data streaming into WISEone.Cloud Data Integration: Sensor data can be securely uploaded to the Cloud, where Zebra’s APIs facilitate data exchange with the WISEone supply chain system. Developer tools streamline the integration of this data into systems of record, enabling analytics to optimize supply chain performance.Temperature Indicators for Shipment Monitoring: Zebra’s ready-to-use single-use indicators provide visual alerts when temperature limits are exceeded in transit, extending QA management from production to use.Fresh-Check Indicators: These indicators complement use-by dates for perishable food, changing color based on temperature exposure, and are customizable to meet specific product life requirements, such as 8 days at 40°F (4°C) or 23 days at 40°F (4°C). The indicators promote quality and can help influence consumer decisions.Printable Environmental Indicators: ZeOn-Demand printable indicators offer visual cues on product condition, enabling frontline workers to assess asset status quickly, using an environmental indicator on a thermal printable label. Personnel can see whether items have been adequately maintained, potentially compromised, or properly processed to provide an all-in-one solution for effective workflows.Mobile Devices for Cold Chain: Zebra’s rugged devices, equipped with cold chain features such as heated scan windows, touchscreens, and keyboards, along with freezer-rated batteries and internal heaters, ensure continuous connectivity and data access in harsh environments.Expertise and Experience: As leaders in enterprise mobility, Zebra Technologies and Royal 4 enhance visibility across supply chains, providing insights into material and product status from origin to end user.The Zebra PartnerConnect program is designed to evolve the best of Zebra’s inclusive channel ecosystem, addressing the needs of distributors, resellers, solution partners, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), independent hardware vendors (IHVs), systems integrators (SIs), and technology alliance partners, providing opportunities for growth and meeting customer and market demands.About Royal 4 Systems, Inc.Since 1984 Royal 4 Systems has been providing leading software solutions for the supply chain. With customer and industry direction, Royal engineers have focused on designing the definitive and fully integrated warehouse management solution. Royal 4’s staff of professional engineers have spent decades on research and development solving some of the most difficult challenges facing the supply chain industry. They know from years of experience what their clients’ requirements are, and they strive to fulfill these in every aspect of their work.

