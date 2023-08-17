FIRMACHAIN Lists on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange ‘Huobi Global’
- Second cryptocurrency exchange to list with mainnet integration - Deposit/withdrawal from Huobi Global to crypto exchanges in the KoreaSINGAPORE, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FIRMACHAIN Lists on Global Cryptocurrency Exchange ‘Huobi Global’
On the 17th, trust based global blockchain platform FIRMACHAIN announced the listing of its token FCT on Huobi Global cryptocurrency exchange (hereafter “Huobi”).
Huobi is the second cryptocurrency exchange that supports FIRMACHAIN’s Colosseum mainnet. The ticker for FIRMACHAIN’s token is FCT2. FCT2 is listed on Huobi’s USDT market.
Established in 2013, Huobi is one of the top 10 global cryptocurrency exchanges according to Coinmarketcap’s trading volume data. Currently, the exchange supports more than 700 pairs including BTC, ETH etc.
FIRMACHAIN launched its mainnet Colosseum in January, 2022. With this listing on Huobi, there will be a total of 5 exchanges integrated to the FirmaChain mainnet : Upbit, Bithumb, Mexc, Poloniex and Huobi. Furthermore, Huobi is included in the whitelisting of Upbit and Bithumb cryptocurrency, allowing users to deposit and withdraw worth more than 1 million Korean won.
“With a listing on a leading crypto exchange Huobi, which has a large number of users worldwide, will provide a good opportunity to further upgrade/expand the project’s technology and business capabilities.” said Youngin Yoon, CEO of FIRMACHAIN.
To separate from another blockchain project using the ticker FCT, FIRMACHAIN is using the ticker FCT2.
About FIRMACHAIN
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal of becoming a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
