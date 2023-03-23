FIRMACHAIN Partners with PERPLAY to Enhance Competence in the Global Gaming Industry
Provide more user benefit and enhance DApp marketing strategy | More promotional benefits to FIRMACHAIN based game DApps
On the 23rd, trust based comprehensive blockchain platform FIRMACHAIN announced its partnership with PERPLAY, a Web 3.0 based global G&E (Game and Earn) platform.
— FIRMACHAIN CEO Young In Yoon
From this partnership, FIRMACHAIN aims to enhance the project’s global competence in the global gaming industry.
Known as the first G&E (Game and Earn) platform in the world, users can create and own an NFT of their own and even grow the created NFT on PERPLAY. Furthermore, another unique trait of the project is that users can play any game downloaded on their device while mining tokens on the PERPLAY platform.
With this partnership between the two projects, any entity planning to develop and launch a game, can create a DApp using FIRMACHAIN’s blockchain technology and onboard the created game onto the PERPLAY platform. The entity servicing the game can use the wide range of DApp marketing resources offered by the PERPLAY platform while the users of the gaming DApp can also receive benefits offered by the PERPLAY platform.
“FIRMACHAIN’s highly developed blockchain technology combined with PERPLAY’s novel yet unique game business model will create a strong synergy on which both projects will be able to expand their respective influences in the global gaming industry,” said PERPLAY CEO Jaechung Lim.
“We hope to greatly expand and invigorate the ecosystem of both FIRMACHAIN and PERPLAY through this partnership,” said FIRMACHAIN CEO Young In, Yoon.
FIRMACHAIN started supporting the official CosmWasm v1.0 after upgrading their Colosseum mainnet last December. With the aforementioned, the project is planning to expand its ecosystem by providing more support to the Smart Contract based DApps in areas such as Gaming, Utility and NFTs. On the 20th, the project also announced the launching of its blockchain based data verification service FIRMA VERIFY. The project is providing a wide range of tools and policy wide support in order to cater to the needs of the entities and developers wishing to make use of blockchain technology and the FIRMACHAIN’s Colosseum mainnet.
About FIRMACHAIN
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper-based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal of becoming a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
About PERPLAY
The first G&E (Game and Earn) platform to be developed in the world, users of PERPLAY can own and grow NFTs of their own on the project’s platform. Furthermore, one of the most significant traits of the PERPLAY platform is that users can mine tokens by playing any game downloaded on the users device. Along with the wide variety of mobile games currently being serviced, the project is planning to expand its area of service into PC and web browser based games.
