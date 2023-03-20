FIRMACHAIN Unveils FIRMA VERIFY Service
Using the Open API, customize FIRMA VERIFY according to the need of the users
we expect FIRMA VERIFY to become the tool to realize our dream of the mass adoption of blockchain technology”SINGAPORE, 싱가포르, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would it be like if you could add a feature that verifies the authenticity of data on the services you use on a daily basis?
— FIRMACHAIN CEO Young In Yoon
Especially for services that track the origin of groceries, platforms where used goods are bought and sold, accounting services that manage the books and platforms that show the management history of a used car, adding a feature that verifies the authenticity of data will, without a doubt, greatly enhance consumer trust.
On the 20th, trust based comprehensive blockchain platform FIRMACHAIN released the ‘FIRMA VERIFY’ service. The newly launched service allows users to verify all data that are recorded on the project’s Colosseum mainnet.
FIRMA VERIFY allows users to conveniently record data on the FIRMACHAIN network and check whether the recorded data was forged or tampered with, real-time.
The service was developed so that both the service providers and users can easily access and use FIRMA VERIFY. Using the Open API, service providers without any prior knowledge of blockchain technology can easily integrate their data and the project’s Colosseum mainnet to make use of FIRMA VERIFY. Service users can easily verify the authenticity of the data recorded on the blockchain, using files and hash values.
The Open API of FIRMA VERIFY is structured in a way that service providers can pick the features that their service requires. Furthermore, developers without any prior knowledge of blockchain can easily integrate FIRMA VERIFY’s Open API to their service.
To better support the service providers wishing to use the FIRMA VERIFY Open API, FIRMACHAIN will provide a detailed guide of the FIRMA VERIFY and provide additional features such as ▲Create contract file ▲Add contract log ▲Get contract file ▲Get contract log ▲Use contract utils. The range of support will continue to expand in the coming future.
The ‘VERIFY TOOL’ service, offered by the project, makes use of the FIRMA VERIFY service to offer real-time verification of contracts as well as features that allow service providers to test module APIs. The ‘VERIFY TOOL’ is expected to enhance the understanding of users planning to make use of the myriad features offered by FIRMA VERIFY.
In the second half of 2023, FIRMACHAIN also announced their plans to enhance the FIRMA VERIFY service by releasing the CosmWasm version in order to make the service more compatible with a wide range of services used in our daily lives.
“Electronic contract service DONUE already proved the potential and usefulness of the blockchain technology by integrating blockchain technology into their service,” said FIRMACHAIN CEO Young In Yoon. “The Open API feature of the FIRMA VERIFY service was developed to be easily accessible and compatible with a wide range of services used in our daily lives. Therefore, we expect FIRMA VERIFY to become the tool to realize our dream of the mass adoption of blockchain technology.”
In the meantime, FIRMACHAIN has announced its plans to grow into a Utilitainment platform by aggressively expanding its support for start-ups that plan to implement blockchain technology.
About FIRMACHAIN
FIRMACHAIN originally aimed to transfer all paper-based social and legal activities onto the blockchain to introduce transparency and prevent document tampering and forgery. Maintaining the fundamental value of trust, the FIRMACHAIN team is now turning its gaze to becoming a comprehensive blockchain platform. Our goal is to provide business entities and FIRMACHAIN holders with blockchain based services that are useful yet fun to engage with thereby satisfying the team’s goal of becoming a ‘Utilitainment’ (Utility + Entertainment) platform.
