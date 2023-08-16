SPOOKLEY THE SQUARE PUMPKIN CELEBRATES FIRST TIMES
“First Times” Music Video to Debut on Disney Junior September 5; Launches “First Times” Contest
These wonderful additions to the Spookley universe will delight children and families alike, fostering a sense of courage, kindness and wonder as they experience their own first times.”WILTON, CT, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the back-to-school season already underway, young children everywhere are preparing to embark on new adventures. And Holiday Hill Farm, the creator of the beloved character Spookley the Square Pumpkin (spookley.com), is celebrating the season with a series of heartwarming firsts from everyone’s favorite little square hero.
— Aaron Burakoff, Head of Partnerships at Holiday Hill Farm
Spookley will star in a brand new animated music video that will help kids understand that while first times can be scary, they can also be fun. “First Times” will debut on Disney Junior, DisneyNOW and Disney Junior’s YouTube channel September 5 and the “First Times” song will be released across all major digital music platforms. The music video corresponds with “Spookley the Square Pumpkin, the First Day of School,” a Holiday Hill Farm book released last fall and available exclusively at Barnes & Noble. It has been cited by parents as “the perfect book for my child during back-to-school season” and topped the Barnes & Noble charts the week of its release.
Spookley fans can join the celebration by entering Holiday Hill Farm’s recently launched “First Times” giveaways for educators and consumers. Grand prize recipients will win a visit from Spookley and there are chances to win other prizes including:
-The first Spookley plush line from GUND.
-First edition Spookley movie books – “Spookley the Square Pumpkin, the Halloween Movie Book” and “Spookley and the Christmas Kittens: the Movie Book” – available exclusively at Barnes & Noble.
-A brand new Spookley Tonie figurine for screen-free listening on a Toniebox.
-First edition branded cake toppers from Wholesale Sugar Flowers.
Anyone interested in entering the contests can visit spookley.com for more information and details on how to enter.
“We’ve conjured up a big Spookley season this year. These wonderful additions to the Spookley universe will delight children and families alike, fostering a sense of courage, kindness and wonder as they experience their own first times. Spookley continues to be a beacon of positivity and inclusivity, spreading joy and valuable life lessons to all,” says Aaron Burakoff, Head of Partnerships at Holiday Hill Farm.
In addition to the release of new music videos and consumer products, Spookley will appear at Toy Fair in New York September 30, and at both Sesame Place and Sea World’s Halloween events all fall, as well as at select Barnes & Noble retail locations and other family-friendly events throughout September and October.
Visit spookley.com to meet all the Holiday Hill Farm characters, download free activities including crafts and coloring sheets, and learn more about Spookley’s role as the “Official Spokes-Pumpkin” for National Bullying Prevention Month in October through a partnership with PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center.
Follow Spookley on Facebook (facebook.com/Spookley/) and Instagram (@spookleythesquarepumpkin).
About Spookley the Square Pumpkin (Spookley)
Spookley lives on Holiday Hill Farm, a world of storytelling magic where "Every Day is a Holiday” and where Spookley and his friends celebrate what makes every day – and every one – special throughout the entire year. Spookley was born one Halloween night years ago, when Joe Troiano’s young son asked for a non-scary bedtime story about pumpkins. Troiano is the award-winning author, script writer, lyricist and producer behind all of the Spookley the Square Pumpkin and Holiday Hill Farm books, movies, songs and stage shows. Spookley is the “Official Spokes-Pumpkin” for PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center and National Bullying Prevention Month (October).
