“JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT” RETURNS FOR MASSIVE 60-CITY TOUR CELEBRATING THE FILM’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY

Photo credit: Timothy Norris

Experience the Cult Classic Film With the Iconic Soundtrack Performed Live Accompanied by David Bowie’s Iconic Vocals; Tickets Go on Sale January 16

Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric.” — John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The magic dance continues. After a global run to nearly 100 cities, Black Ink Presents, a division of Sony Music Entertainment, today announced the highly anticipated return of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert, launching a 60-city North American tour this fall. Fans will once again be transported to the Goblin City with a thrilling blend of live music and Jim Henson’s musical fantasy masterpiece Labyrinth presented on a large HD cinema screen. Released 40 years ago on June 27, 1986, audiences will rediscover the feature film starring Jennifer Connelly and the incomparable David Bowie like never before as a live band performs the full soundtrack in sync with Bowie’s unforgettable original vocals. Presale starts January 15 and tickets go on sale January 16. For tour dates, tickets, VIP packages, and more information, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s release. “Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh and genuinely unforgettable.”Black Ink Presents was just nominated for a 2026 Pollstar Award for “Tour Services Company of the Year.“ It is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more. “Fans have embraced these live-to-picture experiences with incredible passion,” says Kinsner, who was also nominated for a 2026 Pollstar “Rising Star” Award that recognizes the next generation of touring executives achieving outstanding success.Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” tour schedule includes (subject to change):September 14 | Buffalo, NY | Riviera TheaterSeptember 15 | Syracuse, NY | Palace TheaterSeptember 16 | Lebanon, NH | Lebanon Opera HouseSeptember 17 | Boston, MA | Wilbur TheatreSeptember 18 | Albany, NY | The EggSeptember 19 | Stamford, CT | Palace Theatre StamfordSeptember 20 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center for the ArtsSeptember 22 | Harrisburg, PA | Whitaker Center for Science and the ArtsSeptember 23 | Huntington, NY | Paramount TheaterSeptember 25 | Glenside, PA | Keswick TheatreSeptember 26 | Munhall, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music HallSeptember 27 | Cleveland, OH | Agora TheatreSeptember 29 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live!September 30 | Cincinnati, OH | Taft TheatreOctober 1 | Royal Oak, MI | Royal Oak Music TheatreOctober 2 | Nashville, IN | Brown County Music HallOctober 3 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst TheaterOctober 4 | Rockford, IL | Coronado Performing Arts CenterOctober 6 | Saint Paul, MN | Fitzgerald TheaterOctober 7 | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place TheatreOctober 8 | Chesterfield, MO | The Factory - St. LouisOctober 9 | Omaha, NE | The AstroOctober 10 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown TheaterOctober 11 | Tulsa, OK | Tulsa TheaterOctober 13 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak CenterOctober 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kingsbury HallOctober 16 | Seattle, WA | Moore TheatreOctober 17 | Eugene, OR | McDonald TheatreOctober 18 | Portland, OR | Revolution HallOctober 20 | Napa, CA | Uptown TheatreOctober 21 | Turlock, CA | Turlock Community TheatreOctober 22 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic CenterOctober 23 | Fresno, CA | Warnors TheatreOctober 24 | Los Angeles, CA | United Theater on BroadwayOctober 25 | Las Vegas, NV | The PearlOctober 27 | Cerritos, CA | Cerritos Center for the Performing ArtsOctober 28 | El Cajon, CA | MagnoliaOctober 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum TheatreOctober 30 | Albuquerque, NM | KiMo TheatreNovember 01 | Austin, TX | ACL Live @ The Moody TheaterNovember 03 | San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center for the Performing ArtsNovember 04 | Dallas, TX | Majestic TheatreNovember 05 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music CenterNovember 06 | New Orleans, LA | Jefferson Performing Arts CenterNovember 07 | Huntsville, AL | Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun CenterNovember 08 | Atlanta, GA | The EasternNovember 09 | Charleston, SC | Charleston Music HallNovember 10 | Orlando, FL | The Plaza LiveNovember 11 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida TheatreNovember 12 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The ParkerNovember 13 | Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd HallNovember 15 | Chattanooga, TN | Walker TheatreNovember 17 | Knoxville, TN | Tennessee TheatreNovember 19 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville PalaceNovember 20 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund CenterNovember 21 | Richmond, VA | Carpenter TheatreNovember 22 | Washington, DC | Lincoln TheatreNovember 24 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center for the Arts - The Chubb TheatreFor more information about “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com Note to media: press assets are available to view and download here About Black Ink PresentsA division of Sony Music Entertainment, Black Ink Presents specializes in turn-key live-to-film concert productions and immersive experiences. Their productions include The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert, Labyrinth In Concert, Evil Dead In Concert, Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert, Rocketman In Concert, La La Land In Concert, and multiple Disney+ concert specials.About The Jim Henson CompanyThe Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company’s most recent credits include the hit holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, as well as the Emmy-nominated Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, the Oscar-winning Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and the Netflix series Word Party and the Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.