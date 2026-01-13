“JIM HENSON’S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT” RETURNS FOR MASSIVE 60-CITY TOUR CELEBRATING THE FILM’S 40TH ANNIVERSARY
Experience the Cult Classic Film With the Iconic Soundtrack Performed Live Accompanied by David Bowie’s Iconic Vocals; Tickets Go on Sale January 16
See a trailer for the show here.
Labyrinth’s loyal and steadfast cult following has grown over the decades since the film’s release. “Watching audiences connect with Labyrinth this deeply has been extraordinary. From the costumes to the sing-alongs, the energy in every theater is electric,” says John Kinsner, CEO of Black Ink Presents. “With the film celebrating its 40th anniversary, this tour gives audiences a chance to rediscover the soundtrack with Bowie’s vocals and Trevor Jones’ score in a way that feels completely fresh and genuinely unforgettable.”
Black Ink Presents was just nominated for a 2026 Pollstar Award for “Tour Services Company of the Year.“ It is known for its extensive history of breathing new life into iconic films with symphonies, orchestras, or bands live on stage, including Batman, Ghostbusters, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Rocketman, La La Land, and more. “Fans have embraced these live-to-picture experiences with incredible passion,” says Kinsner, who was also nominated for a 2026 Pollstar “Rising Star” Award that recognizes the next generation of touring executives achieving outstanding success.
Starring Bowie and Connelly, as well as scores of goblins and creatures from the renowned Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, Labyrinth features a soundtrack of unique and memorable melodies, with Bowie's original songs like “Magic Dance,” “Underground” and “As the World Falls Down,” along with Jones' orchestral score. The collaboration between Bowie and Jones provides an enchanting and distinctive musical experience, perfectly capturing the whimsical and fantastical elements of the film and contributing to its lasting acclaim and popularity.
“Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” tour schedule includes (subject to change):
September 14 | Buffalo, NY | Riviera Theater
September 15 | Syracuse, NY | Palace Theater
September 16 | Lebanon, NH | Lebanon Opera House
September 17 | Boston, MA | Wilbur Theatre
September 18 | Albany, NY | The Egg
September 19 | Stamford, CT | Palace Theatre Stamford
September 20 | Red Bank, NJ | Count Basie Center for the Arts
September 22 | Harrisburg, PA | Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts
September 23 | Huntington, NY | Paramount Theater
September 25 | Glenside, PA | Keswick Theatre
September 26 | Munhall, PA | Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
September 27 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Theatre
September 29 | Columbus, OH | KEMBA Live!
September 30 | Cincinnati, OH | Taft Theatre
October 1 | Royal Oak, MI | Royal Oak Music Theatre
October 2 | Nashville, IN | Brown County Music Hall
October 3 | Milwaukee, WI | Pabst Theater
October 4 | Rockford, IL | Coronado Performing Arts Center
October 6 | Saint Paul, MN | Fitzgerald Theater
October 7 | Des Moines, IA | Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
October 8 | Chesterfield, MO | The Factory - St. Louis
October 9 | Omaha, NE | The Astro
October 10 | Kansas City, MO | Uptown Theater
October 11 | Tulsa, OK | Tulsa Theater
October 13 | Colorado Springs, CO | Pikes Peak Center
October 14 | Salt Lake City, UT | Kingsbury Hall
October 16 | Seattle, WA | Moore Theatre
October 17 | Eugene, OR | McDonald Theatre
October 18 | Portland, OR | Revolution Hall
October 20 | Napa, CA | Uptown Theatre
October 21 | Turlock, CA | Turlock Community Theatre
October 22 | San Jose, CA | San Jose Civic Center
October 23 | Fresno, CA | Warnors Theatre
October 24 | Los Angeles, CA | United Theater on Broadway
October 25 | Las Vegas, NV | The Pearl
October 27 | Cerritos, CA | Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
October 28 | El Cajon, CA | Magnolia
October 29 | Phoenix, AZ | Orpheum Theatre
October 30 | Albuquerque, NM | KiMo Theatre
November 01 | Austin, TX | ACL Live @ The Moody Theater
November 03 | San Antonio, TX | Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
November 04 | Dallas, TX | Majestic Theatre
November 05 | Houston, TX | Bayou Music Center
November 06 | New Orleans, LA | Jefferson Performing Arts Center
November 07 | Huntsville, AL | Mars Music Hall at the Von Braun Center
November 08 | Atlanta, GA | The Eastern
November 09 | Charleston, SC | Charleston Music Hall
November 10 | Orlando, FL | The Plaza Live
November 11 | Jacksonville, FL | Florida Theatre
November 12 | Fort Lauderdale, FL | The Parker
November 13 | Clearwater, FL | Ruth Eckerd Hall
November 15 | Chattanooga, TN | Walker Theatre
November 17 | Knoxville, TN | Tennessee Theatre
November 19 | Louisville, KY | The Louisville Palace
November 20 | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Center
November 21 | Richmond, VA | Carpenter Theatre
November 22 | Washington, DC | Lincoln Theatre
November 24 | Concord, NH | Capitol Center for the Arts - The Chubb Theatre
For more information about “Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert” including the full tour schedule and tickets, visit www.labyrinthinconcert.com.
Note to media: press assets are available to view and download here.
About Black Ink Presents
A division of Sony Music Entertainment, Black Ink Presents specializes in turn-key live-to-film concert productions and immersive experiences. Their productions include The Nightmare Before Christmas In Concert, Labyrinth In Concert, Evil Dead In Concert, Joe Hisaishi Symphonic Concert, Rocketman In Concert, La La Land In Concert, and multiple Disney+ concert specials.
About The Jim Henson Company
The Jim Henson Company has remained an established leader in family entertainment for over 70 years and is recognized as an innovator in puppetry, animatronics, and digital animation. The Company’s most recent credits include the hit holiday special for Apple TV The First Snow of Fraggle Rock, as well as the Emmy-nominated Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip for Disney+, the Oscar®-winning Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio for Netflix, and the Emmy®-winning Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock for Apple TV. Other television credits include Slumberkins and Harriet the Spy for Apple TV; Dinosaur Train, Splash and Bubbles, and Sid the Science Kid all for PBS; Earth to Ned for Disney+; and the Netflix series Word Party and the Emmy-winning The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. Iconic catalogue titles include Fraggle Rock, The Storyteller, Farscape, and the ground-breaking fantasy classics The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.
Headquartered in Los Angeles with additional locations in New York and London, the Company is also home to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop™, a pre-eminent puppet and creature-building group and industry leader in puppeteered digital animation, with international film, television, theme park, and advertising clients.
