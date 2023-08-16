W Publishing House Strengthens Corporate Relations for TVyNovelas, Vanidades, Cocina Fácil, Caras in US Market Expansion

W Publishing House, the exclusive representative of Editorial Televisa brands including Vanidades, TVyNovelas, Cocina Fácil, and Caras in the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished senior team members

Susan Tauster has joined the team as a seasoned sales professional. With an impressive background that includes sales in digital, DOOH, CPGs, events, and print, Tauster has covered diverse markets, ranging from travel and luxury goods to sporting goods and more.