W Publishing House Strengthens Corporate Relations for TVyNovelas, Vanidades, Cocina Fácil, Caras in US Market Expansion
W Publishing House, the exclusive representative of Editorial Televisa brands including Vanidades, TVyNovelas, Cocina Fácil, and Caras in the USA, Canada, and Puerto Rico, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished senior team members
Susan Tauster has joined the team as a seasoned sales professional. With an impressive background that includes sales in digital, DOOH, CPGs, events, and print, Tauster has covered diverse markets, ranging from travel and luxury goods to sporting goods and more.
Four of the top media brands in Spanish partner with sales experts Susan Tauster & Chuck Carroll to strengthen US corporate ties & broaden their market presence
Susan Tauster, Founder and President of Tauster Media Resources, Inc., has joined the team as a seasoned sales professional. With an impressive background that includes sales in digital, DOOH, CPGs, events, and print, Tauster has covered diverse markets ranging from travel and luxury goods to sporting goods and more. Her past experience includes a Group Publisher role at Active Interest Media. Expressing her excitement about the collaboration, Tauster says, " I am thrilled to work with W Publishing House, the exclusive partner of Editorial Televisa in the US! Their iconic brands uniquely capture the burgeoning Hispanic market, offering fantastic capabilities for advertising partners. Let’s talk!”.
Chuck Carroll, a founding partner of Adeszko-Carroll Media Sales, brings over two decades of experience in the media industry to his role. His independent firm successfully partnered with dominant media brands such as Family Circle, Smithsonian, and Ebony to Reader’s Digest, Ser Padres, and A&E Network. Carroll's expertise spans various media channels, including Print, Digital, Cable TV, and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH). Speaking on his new role, Carroll states, "I'm immensely proud to represent these globally recognized Editorial Televisa brands through a partnership with W Publishing. I look forward to working with you to build US/Hispanic consumer relationships.”
W Publishing House's CEO Alonso García Puentes stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Susan and Chuck to our team. Their wealth of experience and dedication will undoubtedly be of great benefit to the Hispanic market in the United States, the brands aiming to reach it, and the titles we represent."
Effective immediately, Susan and Chuck will assume leadership roles for sales in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico for the four prestigious titles: Vanidades, TVyNovelas, Cocina Fácil, and Caras. For inquiries regarding opportunities to engage the Hispanic market and our expansive audience of website and social media readers, you can reach out to them directly via email at
Susan Tauster
taustermedia.susan@gmail.com
Chuck Carroll
cwcarrolljr@gmail.com
W Publishing House looks forward to the valuable contributions that Chuck Carroll and Susan Tauster will bring to strengthen the brand's presence and relationships in the US market.
Alonso Garcia
W Publishing House
info@wtmbn.com
W Publishing House Video